The Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department held a ribbon cutting Saturday for a new helicopter landing area by their station. The helipad was a part of Thomas Miller’s Eagle Scout project for the year. He was assisted by fellow Eagle Scouts Will and Cade Hamm, who are lieutenants with the fire department.
Miller, a Guntersville native, said he wanted a project that would make a difference in a community. Before the helipad was built, helicopters had to land in the grassy area next to the station, which would be muddy after a rainy day. Firefighters said the new helipad would make a huge difference to everyone involved.
The area has averaged 60 landings per year with around 500 total landings in previous years. The helipad will allow more helicopters to be able to land with easier access to the area.
Miller has been a member of the Boy Scouts organization since first grade where he began as a Cub Scout. Miller thanked his father for forcing him to always attend Cub Scouts while growing up because it helped him learn how much he loved being a member when he got older. He also thanked his mother and family for always supporting him in his endeavors.
At the ceremony, a med-flight helicopter landed on the helipad for all in attendance to get a glimpse of what is to come. The volunteer firefighters said how excited they are for the future of the community and what this pad can do for the local area.
