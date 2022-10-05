GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A three-vehicle accident Friday night claimed the lives of a Warrior couple.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 431 on the Stockton Causeway.
Peterson said a pair of motorcycles were traveling together in the northbound lane when 31-year-old Terrell Glass decided to pass the other motorcycle driven by Billy Wallace, 47, of Cullman.
Peterson said the Glass dramatically increased his speed to make the pass but for unknown reasons crashed into the rear of a 2001 Saturn L200 driven by Ramonah Miller, 51, of Grant.
Both Glass and his wife, Candace Glass, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second motorcycle glanced off the wreckage of Glass’ cycle and the car, causing damage to the cycle but no injuries to Wallace or his wife Jennifer.
Peterson said Traffic Homicide Division officers continue to investigate.
