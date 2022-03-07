MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The State Senate today approved legislation to enable Alabamians the right to carry a firearm without obtaining a concealed carry permit. The bill – HB272 sponsored by Representative Shane Stringer (R-Citronelle) – was carried by Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) in the Senate.
“The Second Amendment affords protection to an American individual’s right to possess a firearm and to use that firearm for traditionally lawful purposes. As an elected official who swore to uphold the constitutions of this state and country, I will always do everything in my power to preserve the rights of Alabamians, especially those granted by the Second Amendment,” said Allen. “I appreciate Representative Stringer’s work on this issue in the House, and I am proud to have worked alongside him to move this critical bill in the Senate. I look forward to finally delivering constitutional carry to the people of Alabama.”
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) applauded the Senate’s passage of constitutional carry:
“I’d like to thank Senator Gerald Allen and my Senate colleagues for their long-standing efforts that made today possible,” Reed said. “This piece of legislation has favorably passed the Senate for many years, and I’m grateful to see this culmination and stand strong for Alabamians’ Second Amendment rights. The Alabama Senate is proud to be leading the fight to defend the constitutional freedoms and liberties that hardworking families across our state hold dear. We will always stand for the Constitution and Alabama’s values.”
“The permitless carry legislation passed today in the Senate exceedingly meets the needs and demands that have been raised for decades by Alabamians in all four corners of the state. The people of Alabama have articulated loud and clear their concerns for further protection of their Second Amendment rights, and Senate Republicans delivered,” said Scofield. “I am proud of the collaboration that took place within the Republican Caucus to ensure this bill is the best policy for our state, and I applaud my colleagues for prioritizing the voices of those they were elected to represent.”
HB272 passed last month in the State House of Representatives. The bill passed as substituted in the Senate, and now moves back to its house of origin for concurrence. If agreed upon by the House, the bill will be sent to Governor Kay Ivey for signature.
