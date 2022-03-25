BASEBALL
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (14-1)
2. Headland (10-1)
3. Holtville (14-3)
4. Madison Academy (13-7)
5. Russellville (9-7)
6. Rehobeth (11-3)
7. Corner (9-3)
8. Greenville (11-4)
9. Alexandria (10-8)
10. East Limestone (11-4)
Others nominated: Ardmore (7-5), Elmore County (8-2), Leeds (9-7), Sardis (8-7), West Point (7-8), UMS-Wright (6-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (12-3)
2. Phil Campbell (9-5)
3. Piedmont (12-4)
4. Trinity (10-3)
5. Opp (11-4)
6. Wicksburg (14-4)
7. Bayside Academy (7-8)
8. Houston Academy (10-5)
9. Lauderdale County (9-1)
10. East Lawrence (9-3)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (9-2), Excel (7-0), Flomaton (6-6), Fyffe (6-7), New Brockton (10-5), Providence Christian (8-7), Thomasville (8-7), T.R. Miller (9-3).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (11-5)
2. Westbrook Christian (7-6)
3. Ider (12-3)
4. Decatur Heritage (9-3)
5. Vincent (10-4)
6. Mars Hill (6-4)
7. Clarke County (6-3)
8. Spring Garden (9-3)
9. Southeastern (12-4)
10. Ariton (11-10)
Others nominated: Addison (9-4), Colbert County (6-6), Hatton (5-7), Leroy (8-6), Ranburne (8-6), Sand Rock (4-2), West End (5-6-1).
SOFTBALL
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (21-2)
2. Satsuma (17-4)
3. Tallassee (12-5)
4. Elmore County (14-6)
5. Brewbaker Tech (15-0)
6. Rehobeth (14-5-1)
7. West Point (13-3)
8. Hayden (9-3)
9. Ardmore (7-4)
10. Moody (14-8-1)
Others nominated: Brewer (10-4), Charles Henderson (11-7), Corner (8-8), Douglas (14-4), Guntersville (10-7), Holtville (11-2), Sardis (6-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (24-2)
2. Plainview (8-0)
3. Wicksburg (18-5)
4. Houston Academy (20-4)
5. Beulah (19-4)
6. Pleasant Valley (14-8-1)
7. Prattville Christian (7-5)
8. Opp (13-5)
9. Geraldine (10-1)
10. Carbon Hill (12-2)
Others nominated: Colbert Heights (6-3), Flomaton (5-2), Fyffe (3-2-1), Glencoe (13-6), Lauderdale County (9-5), Oakman (7-3-1), T.R. Miller (15-11), Winfield (10-1).
