Boaz City Council members passed the 2022 budget during a meeting Monday night.
The budget shows a slight increase in its general fund revenue to $15.38 million, up from $14.52 million in 2021.
Total expenses are expected to be $11.4 million. Transfers to pay for capital projects, street improvements and debt service is projected at $3.9 million.
A small budget surplus of $5,381 remains. Nearly $33,000 was left in surplus in the 2021 budget.
Included in the expenses are:
• $2.1 million for general government, up from $1.9 million.
• $609,481 in administration, up from $539,058
• $275,300 for court, up from $230,412
• Level funding of $2.7 million for police
• $1.691 million in fire department funding, up from $1.57 million.
• $1.7 million for streets, down from $1.9 million
• $264,150 for the senior center, up from $240,652
• $1.4 million for parks and recreation, up from $1.2 million
• $451,525 for the library, up from $442,788
Also during Monday night’s meeting, councilmen also:
• Approved $138,041 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are listed separately and posted at city hall for public inspection.
• Adopted a resolution awarding the bid for a building formerly home to the Boaz 9 Cinema in the Boaz Retail Center to be demolished by Complete Demolition Services for $191,000. Frank’s Thunder Alley Bowling and Tre Regazzi’s restaurant, among other businesses.
Other bids received included $237,143 from Virginia Wrecking Company Inc., and $302,100 from Kyser Construction.
A second building in the center formerly housing several businesses including the Snead State College Bookstore may be demolished in the future, said Nick Borden, Boaz Building Inspector.
• Adopted an ordinance amending the business license ordinance to increase the flat license fee for certain insurance companies/agents from $15 to $20. The ordinance was introduced during the last city council meeting in November.
• The next city council meeting will be Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Senior Center. The date has changed due to the Christmas holidays.
