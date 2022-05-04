The Crossville Lions and Guntersville Wildcats are one win away from making return trips to the State Final Four in Huntsville after picking up wins on Tuesday night in the second round of the AHSAA soccer playoffs.
The Lions played host to Carver-Birmingham, who they throttled in last year's playoffs. Tuesday night's game was a different story, with the Lions holding off the Rams in a defensive battle, pulling out a 2-1 victory to keep their season alive.
With the win, the Lions advance to the Regional Final, where they will take on Leeds, who took down Westbrook Christian by a 4-3 final. A game day and time have not been determined yet, but the game will be played at Leeds due to the AHSAA travel rules.
While Crossville was sweating out a win, the Guntersville girls got stronger as the game went on in a 4-1 road victory over Jacksonville to clinch their spot in the regional final.
The Wildcats scored a pair of goals in each half in the win, and will advance to play Westbrook Christian for a spot in the Final Four.
Westbrook advanced with a 4-1 win over Lincoln in its game Tuesday night. The Regional final game is slated for Saturday night at 6 p.m., and will be played at Guntersville.
