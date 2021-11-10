With the high school basketball season underway, six teams across the Sand Mountain region will be breaking in new coaches, with two replacing longtime legends at their respective schools, while one of those longtime coaches is now an assistant at a new school. Here’s a look at each of the six new head coaches, and the big assistant move:
Albertville Boys – Dylan Bunnell
After more than 20 years of Patrick Harding at the helm of the Albertville basketball program, replacing him was never going to be an easy task.
But that challenge is one new basketball coach Dylan Bunnell is ready to take head-on, and one he embraces as he begins a new run of Albertville basketball.
"Excitement is a huge word for it," Bunnell said of his feelings after officially accepting the job. "And I don’t even know if that does it justice. The idea of being here at this place that is so special and has such a history of great athletics."
Bunnell has been a fast riser through the coaching ranks. A graduate of Lexington High School, Bunnell started his coaching career as an assistant there, where he says he fell in love with coaching and the idea of leading a program. From Lexington he went to Hartselle as an assistant, then got his first head coaching gig at Randolph, leading the program to its first sub-regional trip in more than a decade in his second season.
After that run, Bunnell took an assistant job at Roane State Community College in Tennessee to get the experience at the college level before returning to Alabama and the high school ranks as an assistant for a season at Brooks, helping the team reach the Final Four before becoming the head coach this past season at St. John Paul II in Huntsville.
Fyffe Boys – Dustin Bryant
Bryant, a 2007 graduate of Fyffe, spent the last four seasons at Ider where he was the head girl’s varsity coach, guiding the Hornets to 43 wins over the past two seasons.
For Bryant, the chance to come home was something he could not pass on.
“I’m absolutely thrilled. It is home, I’ll be going into Year 10 coaching and I’m finally getting back. It’s the place I love and it’s going to be the passion of being able to cheer for my home school and coach at the same time, it’ll be a different feeling for me overall,” Bryant said. “This job, with Coach Thrash retiring, when it came open it was just too good to pass up.”
Bryant attended Southern Union and Alabama-Huntsville after his time at Fyffe, and is married to his wife Meagan. The couple has three children, Major, Max, and Bo.
Crossville Boys – Jay Shankles
A face familiar to the Crossville basketball family will be back on the sidelines for the Lions this season, after former varsity girls coach Jay Shankles was announced as the new varsity boys head coach this summer.
Shankles spent two seasons as the girls varsity coach from 2017 to 2019, and is excited to be back in a place that feels like home.
“I’m super excited,” Shankles said of the opportunity. “I was there several years ago and had the chance to get to know the people of Crossville, I really like the place, and really enjoy being around the people of Crossville, so I’m excited to get back and try to restore some of the history of the program. My high school basketball coach was a legend there, and I’m excited to get to go back and work at the same place he worked.”
Prior to his first stint in Crossville, Shankles was the girls varsity coach at Albertville for six seasons, a run which included county championships before getting out of coaching for two years to spend more time with family. After the two years at Crossville, Shankles has coached the last two years at the middle school level, first at Douglas and then his past season at Challenger Middle School in Huntsville.
Crossville Girls – Kent Bouldin
After a six-year break, Bouldin is back as the varsity girl’s basketball coach, noting that his love of basketball never went away, but that his grandsons playing rec basketball is what reignited the itch to get back on the court.
He first served as Crossville’s head coach from 1992-99. Current CHS Principal Jon Peppers served on Bouldin’s staff.
“It’s another opportunity for me, and I just couldn’t turn it down,” Bouldin said. “I’ve been leaning in that direction anyway and just hadn’t applied anywhere. But I got sort of back into it with my grandboys who were playing rec ball and I coached for five or six years out there, and I guess I got the itch back you might say, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Bouldin stepped down in 1999 to be able to watch his daughter play in college, but the opportunity to come back to a place where he taught and coached, as well as graduated from, was too good an opportunity to pass up.
Sardis Girls – Heath Cullom
New head coach Heath Cullom hopes that the familiarity he brings to the team will make the transition an easy one for a team that will enter next season with high hopes.
Cullom is more than familiar with the rise of the Lions’ girl’s basketball program, including a daughter who will be a senior for this season’s team, and coaching nearly every player that will be on the roster during their middle school days.
“I’m really excited,” Cullom said of the chance to takeover the program. “I’ve been in the program for several years and doing the middle school for the past five years, I’ve got a daughter who’s a senior, so I’ve been with this group for most of their lives, so the timing of it is really good, so we’re all super excited.”
Cullom takes over for former coach Matt Lofthus, who resigned to pursue other opportunities following a season in which the Lions went 11-13 but played in a pair of playoff games.
West End Boys – Lance Smith
When the chance to take over the varsity basketball job opened up, along with becoming the defensive coordinator for the Patriots football team, it seemed like perfect timing as everything fell into place in late June for Smith.
That relationship-building with the players getting a head start is a big plus in his eyes, particularly at a small school like West End where many of the football players will make up his basketball roster come the winter.
“It’s a really big help being around those athletes, especially coming into a new job and a new situation.” Smith explained. “Because I’ve been around those young men in football and those workouts, it helps a lot to build rapport, they know you, you know the kids and you know a lot about them and it helps build those relationships you need to be successful in what you’re doing. Plus, it allows you when you’re coaching those two sports in a small school to get a young man out that plays football but might not play basketball or reversed, that’s important in a small school because you have to have those athletes out and playing all the sports at a small school to be successful consistently.”
Smith, a graduate of Jacksonville State, brings a wealth of head coaching experience with him to the Patriots. While at JSU he was a student-coach at Ashville in both football and basketball before moving to St. Clair County and then Glencoe, where he was the head football coach for three seasons. From there, he moved to Ohatchee where he was head basketball coach and defensive coordinator, before returning back to St. Clair County where he was the defensive coordinator then head basketball coach for eight seasons.
Boaz Boys Assistant – Neal Thrash
It’s not every day the chance to add a coach with more than 40 years of experience and coming off leading a team to a state championship falls into your lap. But that was the case this summer for Boaz boys’ basketball head coach Cale Black, when the chance to add former Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash came up.
“It was really tough not going to Fyffe every morning,” Thrash noted. “Really hard after being part of things there, and I had a lot of reservations about retiring. I was a head coach for a while, 28 years, and been coaching for over 40 and I just love being around the game, I’ve been around basketball for over 50 years counting playing, and being involved in coaching, I just like being around the game and appreciative of coach Black to be in the gym…the first couple weeks I thought I was going to go crazy, after 40 some years of doing things, then you just stop.”
Thrash and Black have a relationship that dates back to Black’s playing days, with Thrash seeing him rise up through the ranks, then seeing the two square off while Black was at Plainview and Thrash at Collinsville, and again when Black headed over to Geraldine and Thrash was at Fyffe.
