Albertville Elementary School Students enjoyed Mariachi Monday, learning about different kinds of music.
Los Amigos Mariachi Band of Huntsville entertained the children in third and fourth grades with mariachi music and jazz, just to show how the same instruments can product different types of music.
“Music is beautiful,” said Luis Trevino of Los Amigos. “We are musicians who play mariachi style music. We all learned to play jazz first. You never forget jazz.”
Musicians Elvis Vazquez and Mike McAllister joined Trevino to provide the music and dancing.
AES music teacher Grace Abbott said she’s spent the past few weeks teaching students about different styles of music and instruments.
“We have talked about each instrument and tied in each instrument with music from other cultures,” Abbott said.
“Some of the same instruments represent different cultures. For instance, a trumpet is an integral part of jazz music and it is part of mariachi music too.
“I’ve found a lot of children don’t listen to music at home. They might listen to some music while in the car on the radio, but they don’t get exposed to a lot of music in their homes.
“This group may be familiar to some of our students, but not to others.
“It’s a way to bring live people and live music to our students.
“It took us a year to find a band available to come play.”
Trevino urged students to learn to play an instrument if possible.
“I encourage you to stay in music,” he said. “Music is good for the brain. Sing, play the guitar or an instrument.
“Music is beautiful. Learn to love it.”
