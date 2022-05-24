After 11 seasons on the sidelines of his alma mater, Sardis head football Coach Gene Hill has stepped down.
Hill made the announcement to his assistant coaches and players on Thursday, then on Monday night the decision became official with the Etowah County School Board approving his resignation.
“Honestly, every decision I’ve ever made in my 35-year coaching career, number one, has been based on my family,” Hill said. “I’ve got a daughter here that’s going to be a senior, and I’ve got one that’s fixing to go to Jacksonville, and wanted to spend more time and get to see my senior daughter play. It’ll give me a lot more time with my family, and that had a lot to do with it. But also, I just felt like it was just time for a change for our program here and for me too. It’s a lot of mixed emotions, but in the end I just felt like that was best for both of us.”
Hill amassed a 51-64 record with the Lions over his 11 seasons, and a 96-93 overall record, which included seven seasons at the helm of Etowah County. His 51 victories are second most in Sardis history, behind only Jerry Don Sims, who won 78 games from 1971 to 1985.
Hill’s time at Sardis included seeing the program transition two levels, going from 3A to 4A after his first season, then again from 4A to 5A for the 2018 season.
Hill’s highlights at Sardis include five trips to the postseason, and a pair or region titles, coming in 2011, his first season on the job, and again in 2017, the team’s final in 4A.
That first season saw the Lions start 9-0, reaching as high as sixth in the ASWA weekly polls.
Hill also led the Lions to their first victory over neighboring rival Boaz in 21 years, going 5-6 all-time against the Pirates, and in 2012 guided the program to its second ever win over Guntersville.
Over the course of his tenure, Hill saw 15 players received All-State honors.
But for all the on-field accomplishments, Hill says his greatest pride was bringing back the sense of pride and community in the team, and helping the team grow and transition to those two new levels in the span of six years.
“Looking back, I think the growth of the program there for at least the nine years,” Hill said. “Starting out in 3A, we had the really good year, started out 9-0 and ranked as high as six, and a lot of pride in the community and the program coming back. I was just happy for our school and community, back when I played 40 years ago, we struggled, and I wanted to come back and bring that back to the school. That was the beginning, and for about nine years, we made the playoffs two or three times in 4A, then the second year in 5A we made the playoffs. Then COVID hit us, and I know it hit everybody else, but we had to forfeit a few games at the end and it really hit us really hard. We’d just come off a senior-laden group that made the playoffs, we had a really young team, and the combination of those things with COVID was bad timing for us. But establishing that pride back in our program again and getting to see that again was really good.”
While Hill is stepping down from his football duties, he will remain as the school’s Athletic Director, noting that there are a number of projects he would like to help the school finish from that role, and acknowledging that he’ll now have more available to help across the board with Sardis athletics.
Hill said that while he has suggested a couple possible head coaching candidates, he is not involved in the search for a new football coach, leaving that up to Principal Josh Wallace.
“The thing about it is, this is a little different,” Hill concluded. “I’ve only had to do this two times in my career. This place is a little different because this is where I played, where I went to school, and of course I still live in the community. So, it’s not my literal family, but it my family still.”
Sardis is slated to open the 2022 season at home on August 19 against DAR.
