GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Rod Cowan was known by his friends and family as a “gentle giant,” a family man who loved fishing and as a hard worker.
They never thought they would lose him to a senseless violent act so soon after he retired from his job as a truck driver.
Friday, his family pulled together following a three-day trial for the man accused of killing Cowan at the Guntersville American Legion Post in July 2020.
“He was very handsome,” said his daughter, Jennifer Lopes. “He was the type of man who helped everyone. If there was a wreck or someone broken down on the side of the road or out of gas, they called him or he stopped to help.”
His niece, Kristi Cowan, said Cowan was ready to enjoy retirement.
“He worked his whole life and is finally able to retire,” she said. “He was ready to live life and instead, he was just taken away from us.”
Cowan died after being punched by Andrew Norwood while at the American Legion on July 10, 2020.
Norwood was convicted of criminally negligent homicide Friday, following several hours of jury deliberation. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to a year in the county jail and a fine, said Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson. Norwood will be sentenced Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville.
Lopes and her family were devastated by the verdict.
“I watched a jury watch a man be brutally attacked on the video over and over with proof of what happened,” she said in a statement issued Saturday morning. “The prosecution and District Attorney and (retired Guntersville Police Investigator) Mike Turner and the state forensic medical doctor did an outstanding job proving the case and laying out the truth: Murder by blunt force trauma homicide.
“I suppose we should be lucky we got any ‘justice’ at all. The world is becoming increasingly dark. But now we have answers. We know without a doubt there was NO REASON this happened, it was just an evil man using his free will to hurt another.”
History
Norwood and Cowan were among others enjoying live music at the Legion on July 10, 2020.
As the band neared the end of their set, security video showed Norwood and another patron get into a heated argument.
A bartender asked the other man to leave, and he did without further incident.
Norwood was then approached by Cowan and the two struck up a conversation, which soon became heated.
Cowan could be seen stepping away from Norwood, going toward the restrooms. Upon his return, he took a different seat at the other end of the bar, as far away from Norwood as possible.
Norwood began speaking across the bar to Cowan before getting up to approach him. The discussion continued, becoming more and more heated, before a bartended attempted to make Norwood leave.
Under oath, the bartender testified he told her to “shut the f*** up” before turning on Cowan, punching him in the face. Cowan attempted to throw a defensive punch at Norwood before Norwood charged him, picking him up and slamming him to the ground. Norwood could be seen dropping to the ground and punching Cowan again in the face as he lays motionless on the ground.
Medics were summoned to the Legion for an “elderly man who fell from a barstool and hit his head,” medics and police testified.
Medics soon discovered Cowan’s injuries were quite severe and summoned a medical helicopter to transport Cowan to Huntsville Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a day later.
Police testified they served a warrant on Norwood for assault, but charges were upgraded to murder following Cowan’s death.
Closing statements
Prior to the jury beginning deliberations, Johnson told jurors the case spoke for itself.
“Most things are self-evident,” he said. “I don’t recall ever trying a case where more conduct was captured on video.
“We have not had to rely on witnesses to try to describe what happened. The murder was recorded on video … that’s the first time we’ve had that happen.”
During testimony, witnesses described the evening’s events as a “bar fight” that came to “an unfortunate end.”
“I want to know where the fight was,” Johnson said. “Norwood attacked Cowan while at a bar drinking beer and smoking cigarettes. He coldcocked Rodney Cowan. The video clearly showed he never recovered.
“Andrew Norwood was a 26-year-old man who attacked a man 40 years his senior. Norwood was a former Marine and football player. I don’t’ know where the fight was.
“A real tragedy happened. An innocent man lost his life and his family has been changed forever.
“You, as the jury, are the only 12 people who can do anything about it.”
Defense attorney Mark Hopper gave his closing remarks arguing Norwood had not hidden anything from the jury.
“Anywhere in the country, the state, count, city in a bar you will see a fight break out,” he said. “The vast majority of these fights end with minor injuries – a sore hand, a split lip, embarrassment.
“This was an unfortunate event. You can’t watch the security video and see any intent to kill. There was no intent.
“I argue he’s not guilty of any of it … murder or manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide. Tempers flared and the men got into a fight. An unfortunate ending happened.”
Chief Deputy District Attorney Ed Kellett gave the final arguments.
“What Andrew Norwood said it ain’t the truth,” Kellett said. “I’ll be damned it you accept his argument.
“I’ll be double damned if you dismiss this incident as a bar fight. What happened was a callous, brutal fight. The fact is it simply happened in a bar.
“The video will reinforce the truth … Andrew Norwood deliberately and willingly murdered Rod Cowan. To argue he didn’t know what his actions would lead to is ludicrous and a fake argument.”
