ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Less than one minute into the Class 7A, Region 4 contest, the visiting Austin Black Bears drew first blood and never looked back en route to a 47-10 victory over the Albertville Aggies.
It took Austin only three plays from scrimmage to jump out to a 7-0. With 11:05 remaining in the first quarter, Black Bears quarterback Douglas Young ripped off a 46-yard run for a touchdown.
Less than two minutes later, Austin defensive back Charles Perry II reeled in an interception after a pass from Albertville quarterback Hayden Howard was tipped. After a penalty on the Black Bears was assessed, Austin took over at the Black Bears 35.
Again, three plays and 65 yards later, Austin extended the lead to 14-0 thanks to a 26-yard touchdown pass from Young to receiver Maddox Mitchell.
With 5:14 remaining in the first quarter, Austin’s offense struck again. Running back Gavin Fuqua rumbled his way into the end zone to cap off another three-play, 73 drive to widen the Black Bears lead to 20-0. The PAT was block by the Aggies.
In the second quarter, Austin kept the scoring party going. With 7:02 left in the half, Kenneth Joshua Jr. scored on a two-yard run to cap off a seven-play, 71-yard drive and increase Austin’s lead to 27-0. Then with under five minutes remaining, Young connected with receiver Nicholas Crayton for a 44-yard touchdown throw to go up 34-0.
Before halftime, Albertville’s offense was finally able sustain a drive to trim the Black Bears’ lead to 34-3. Placekicker Alex Mateo Francisco booted a 30-yard field goal as time expired to finish off a 14-play, 70-yard drive by the Aggies.
In the third quarter, Austin reached the end zone two more times to take a 47-3 lead. After a favorable punt return, Young connected with receiver Cameron Collins for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 9:29 left to play in the quarter.
Later in the third, Austin defensive back Ethan Wynn picked off a pass from Aggies quarterback Reece Knight at the Albertville 44 yard-line. The Black Bears then scored four plays later by way of another 12-yard run by Joshua to give Austin the 47-3 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Albertville’s defense came alive to force a fumble, which was recovered by Kolton Bagwell at the Aggies 32. Fourteen plays and 74 yards later, the Aggies crossed the goal line for its lone touchdown of the night. Knight connected with receiver Conner Lowery for a 16-yard pass with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to cut the lead back to 47-10.
With the loss, Albertville drops to 1-4 on the season, still winless in region play. The Aggies have an open date next week before hosting region opponent Huntsville on Sept. 30.
Austin improves to 3-2 on the year and 3-0 in region play.
