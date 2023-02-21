Dr. Bobbie Glassco passed away Monday and the renowned musician and educator is being remembered for her generosity, hard work and grace.
Glassco’s funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church in Horton. She will lie in state at the church from 1 to 2 p.m.
Members of her beloved Alabama School of Gospel Music will provide music for the funeral. A full obituary for Glassco can be found on page A3 in this edition.
While Glassco may be most well-known as a longtime educator and singer, she was an active member of Altrusa International of Boaz for more than 20 years.
“She was so generous with her time and talents,” said fellow member Betty Gilbreath.
“Lots of people know her for her musical talents, but some didn’t realize the other talents she had.
“Another Altrusa member, Shelia Sanders, reminded me of a time when the club did a fundraiser selling cakes to the public. Bobbie stepped in to oversee that project, and she and her sister, Bonnie, bought all the ingredients and got permission to set up in the high school’s home ec room. She supervised the making of all those cakes.
“She was a great maker of fried pies. Any time we had a function, she would bring fried pies, and everyone loved them.
“Miss Bobbie was a model member of Altrusa. She liked to have fun and always had a smile on her face. Altrusa believes that it is not good enough to be good, but that one must be good for something. She was on the front ranks. Her spirit will live on in our hearts forever.”
Glassco was a student at Snead Junior College, later earning a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State College and a master’s degree from Auburn University. She later worked at Snead State for 42 years, including 14 years as a home economics teacher and 14 years as a sociology teacher.
She later spent 14 years as an administrator at Snead State, serving in the positions of director of Social Sciences, director of Alumni Affairs, director of Institutional Research and Dean of in-struction. She retired after serving eight years in the Dean’s office.
A post on Snead State’s Facebook page Tuesday stated, “Faculty and staff are saddened by the loss of Snead State Faculty Emeritus and Snead Foundation Board Member Emeritus Dr. Bobbie Glassco. We extend our sincerest condolences to Dr. Glassco’s family.”
She was a founding member and taught at the Alabama School of Gospel Music, which has been held on the campus of Snead State each year since 1987.
Glassco also taught singing schools and singing lessons in church and was an active member of Bethany Baptist church, Altrusa International of Boaz and the Snead State Alumni Association.
“It’s with a broken heart we must announce that Dr. Bobbie Glassco passed away (Sunday) night,” said a statement from the Alabama School of Gospel Music. “She has touched more lives than any of us can imagine. Please be in prayer for all of her family and friends.
Glassco and her husband, the late Truman Glassco, were deeply involved with singing schools and organized several over the years. Truman Glassco and Tim Powell jointly founded the ASGM.
Glassco shared her love of music as the church pianist from Bethany Baptist Church for 56 years before retiring. The church was home to the ASGM closeout service for many years.
In 2012, Glassco was named the first-ever professor emeritus at Snead State by the Alabama State Board of Education.
During an open house and rededication service to showcase renovations made to the Snead State’s Administration Building and Fielder Auditorium, then-SSCC President Robert Exley recognized Glassco and James Lambert as the school’s first Professors Emeriti.
“These two remarkable individuals represent all that one could ask for in faculty members and employees. They are both individuals of great faith. They are both cut from the same cloth as Dr. Fielder, in that neither of them has learned to surrender nor knows how to quit,” said Dr. Exley. “We honor them today because they too are giants in their own right, and we are forever grateful to each of them for simply being who they are and for serving our college and our community.”
