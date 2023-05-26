Boaz residents will have several opportunities to voice concerns over several proposed housing construction projects within the city.
During a meeting Monday night, City Council members learned the city’s Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. June 1 in the Mastin Room at the Boaz Public Library to discuss an amendment of section 11.02.03 Procedure of the Boaz Zoning Ordinance No. 2021-1154.
The amendment would allow anyone receiving a negative recommendation from the Planning Commission to ask for a City Council review process. Any owner of adjoining property may also request the council review process of any positive recommendation upon which the appealing adjoining property owner objected at the Commission hearing or in writing prior to the Commission hearing.
Appeals must be submitted in writing and be accompanied by the required fee and shall state the decision appealed from, the facts and basis of appeal and relief or action sought.
For Commission decisions taken after May 1, 2023, all Commission decision appeals must be field within10 calendar days following the decision being appealed.
For Commission decision prior to May 2023, all appeals must be filed within six months of the decision being appealed.
Also on June 1, the planning commission will hold public hearings to:
• Approve a right of way dedication from TWAS Properties LLC to the City of Boaz for a strip of land along Butler Avenue containing 0.14 acres.
• Hear a request of a preliminary subdivision plat from Randall Pankey for Dogwood Farms II subdivision to be located along Bruce Road, starting at the intersection of McVille Road toward Alabama 168. Pankey plans to build patio/garden homes on the property.
• Hear a request from Brett Keller to rezone property located at 465 Gold Kist St. from R-1 (low density detached residential district) to R-3 (high density single-family residential district). Keller hopes to build a duplex on the property.
A second Planning Commission meeting will be held June 8 to hear:
• A request from Tony Catanzaro for a zoning change from R-2 (medium density detached residential district) to R-3 (high density single-family residential district). The property is located on Bassett Street containing 5.53 acres where he hopes to construct townhouses or attached single-family dwellings.
• A second request from Catanzaro for a zoning change from R-2 (medium density detached residential district) to R-3 (high density single-family residential district). The property is located on Dailey Street, adjacent to Douglas Street and contains six acres, and Catanzaro hopes to build townhouses on the property.
During both hearings, all persons in favor or in opposition to the zoning change requests may be heard.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, Councilmembers also:
• Approved paying the accounts payable vouchers totaling $522,822. All vouchers are posted at City Hall for public inspection.
• Reappointed Bruce Sanford to the Boaz Legacy Commission with a term expiring May 27, 2027.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing J.C. Cheek Contractors Inc to stripe Martin Street, Old Crossville Road, and Gilbreath Street. Cost of the work will be $25,680 to be paid out of the street improvement funds.
• The council will next meet on June 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center.
