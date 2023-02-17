Albertville Middle School students are urged to go on a blind date with a book during February.
While the event may not be a blind date in the literal sense, students will have a good time.
“This is all a way to try to get students excited about reading,” said Library Assistant Peggy Williams.
Students enter the school’s library and are met by a table full of books wrapped in chocolate brown paper. Each book has a card attached, denoting what reading level the book qualifies at, if it is geared more for males or females, type of book and a brief hint of what the book is about.
For example, Book 20313 is a non-fiction book geared for a girl and is described as being “yummy” and “cool.” Inside was the Cool Pizza Cookbook, checked out by a student Thursday morning.
Once the student checks out the book, they unwrap the book, receive a Hershey Kiss and are allowed to read the book during library time.
Upon finishing the book, the student takes and Accelerated Reader test, racking up points, and rates the book on a five-star system.
The review cards are entered into a drawing with the winner receiving two passes to Lucas Cinemas donated by the theater with vouchers for sodas and popcorn provided by the school’s staff. The drawing will be held Feb. 22. The winning student will be allowed to choose a movie, excluding R-rated movies.
“You can bring you boyfriend, or girlfriend, or mom or dad,” Williams said. “You can take whoever you want, but you won’t be able to take your dog!”
Williams said many of the books chosen for the event are new books received by the library and not yet seen by students.
“Too often students’ time is taken up by social media, their phones, online games,” Williams said. “The purpose of this was to drum up motivation for them to read … to get them excited about reading.”
Williams said students are urged to read at least 20 minutes a day. She said between 2010 and 2018, teens spent less time reading books but also spent less time watching television. Most students reported switching their free time to activities involving social media access.
She said studies show 80% of teens have no interest in reading each day for entertainment.
Reading just 20 minutes a day exposes a child to 1.8 million words a year and the student typically scores in the 90th percentile in standardized tests, Williams said. A student who only reads 5 minutes per day will be exposed to 282,000 words a year and scores in the 50th percentile on standardized tests, she said.
“We are seeing students get excitement out of this project,” said Carin Johnson, the school district’s instructional coach. “It is like a contest to them, to see what kind of book they get and how many they can read.”
Caleb Sauls said he is enjoying the blind date event.
“Yesterday, I got a book called ‘Buddy,’” he said. “It is about a dog. I’m still reading it and so far it is pretty good.
“I’d like it if we did the challenge again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.