Tracy Cheek has enjoyed a lengthy career in education and coaching.
His first two years were spent at a private Christian school. And he is returning to those roots as he becomes the next principal and administrator for Marshall Christian Academy in Albertville.
“The Lord worked this out,” Cheek said. “The Lord put us in place. I’m really excited about this opportunity.”
Marshall Christian Academy boasts a roster of about 200 students and 19 teachers. The school is a ministry of Brashers Chapel Church and is housed on the church’s campus.
Cheek said he and his family were enjoying an Atlanta Braves baseball game when he received a text message asking if he had thought about applying for the principal’s job at MCA.
He said he “kind of laughed it off,” having just completed his STEM certification for Sardis schools in the Etowah County School System.
“I was at the top of my pay grade, at the top of my career,” Cheek said. “I didn’t know if I wanted to give that up.”
He said the following day, he received three additional texts and phone calls from friends asking him to apply for the opening.
“At that point, I couldn’t ignore it anymore,” Cheek said.
He called school officials to discuss the job, checking out if it was a feasible option for him and his family.
“I discovered it was feasible and it was doable for our family,” Cheek said. “It was really a God thing.”
The entire process took nine days. He was offered the position on his 51st birthday.
“I’m still young and excited,” Cheek said.
“I’m really excited about the prospect. We have brand new board members with a new direction. They have a vision, and we will be able to pray with the kids … it will be remarkable.”
Cheek said he’s been supported by so many friends and family members.
“I’m so proud to have been chosen to be here,” he said. “So many people reached out to me before to tell me about the opening, during the process to pray with me, and since I’ve gotten the job.
“Every step has been ordered by God. I’m where I’m supposed to be. I’m beyond excited for this new challenge.
“I’m really overwhelmed with joy.”
