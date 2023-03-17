Retired Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Tim Jolley will preside over a disgraced former sheriff’s latest bid to overturn his convictions.
The Alabama Supreme Court has assigned Jolley to preside over former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s latest attempt to overturn his convictions.
Court documents filed on March 15 state Jolley was selected to preside over the case after all judges in Limestone County have recused themselves from the case.
Blakely’s legal team filed more than 100 pages in a Rule 32 petition claiming Blakely’s conviction was “obtained by a judge not authorized to practice law in the State of Alabama. This was unknown until after the trial concluded.”
The petition continues, “it’s clear (retired Jefferson County circuit) Judge (Pamela) Baschab did not have authority to preside over the case. Therefore, the convictions, as well as sentencing order, are void.”
In August, Blakely was found guilty on two counts and not guilty on eight counts by a jury following a trial lasting more than two weeks.
Blakely was accused of stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from Sheriff’s Office funds without paying interest and soliciting money from Sheriff’s Office employees.
He surrendered to the Franklin County Jail on Feb. 23 to serve his three-year jail sentence.
The day before he surrendered, he posted a social media comment saying he plans to continue fighting “until I win.”
He had been out of jail on appellate bond since his conviction.
A date has yet to be set for preliminary hearings in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.