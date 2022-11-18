This is an opinion article.
I found out the hard way several years ago that cooking Thanksgiving dinner is not for amateurs. Momma had always made it seem so effortless and her menu items turned out picture perfect. When her health began to decline in the late 1990s, my siblings and I decided to take over the responsibility. My older sister volunteered that first year and did a wonderful job. Her turkey was golden and the dressing was just like our mothers.
The following year was my turn and I was excited beyond control. All my life, I had watched Momma cook our family’s Thursday feast, and I had always helped her as soon as I was big enough to climb onto a stool. I knew the ingredients used to make dressing, was pretty sure how to roast the turkey and was positive I could put together a sweet potato casserole.
I began preparing on Tuesday that year and thought it was going to be a breeze. But I was very young and over confident…and well, a thing or two started going wrong and it soon became a domino effect that I will never forget.
I made a Kentucky Wonder cake first and it looked beautiful in the oven…until my youngest son cracked open the door to take a peek and slammed it back shut. The cake slowly sunk down into the Bundt pan and I panicked. I called Momma and she assured me it would still taste the same even though it looked pitiful on my glass cake stand. I got to work on a couple of pecan pies next. They appeared a little too done when my timer went off, but at least they looked better than the cake.
Everything went good on Wednesday...for a while. I made cornbread for my pan of dressing and prepared a sweet potato casserole for baking. Later that evening, my youngest son went to get a Popsicle from the freezer in the garage. He came back inside and nonchalantly said, “Man, that turkey is hard as a rock!” I rushed out there and indeed, there sat Mr. Butterball looking up at me…frozen solid as an icicle in the Antarctica.
I screamed, I yelled and then I broke down in tears. There was no way to unthaw a 28-pound bird overnight. I grabbed the phone and called the Piggly Wiggly and they still had a few fresh turkeys left! Wearing my house shoes and a tear-stained face, I thankfully counted out a couple Andrew Jacksons for the gobbler.
It was almost 8 o’clock the following morning when I woke up because apparently, I had forgotten to set my alarm clock! The turkey should have been in the oven at six, so I raced to the kitchen taking deep breaths.
After removing the outer packaging, I rinsed off the huge chunk of poultry and hastily rubbed it down with butter. I sprinkled some seasonings on it and then stuffed it with vegetables. I opened the oven and just as I was lowering the roasting pan onto the rack, the cheap aluminum pan crumpled in the center. Big Bird rolled across the kitchen floor and into the dining room! My first thought was my kids’ infamous “three second rule,” so I wiped it down and back into the oven it went!
Breathing a sigh of relief, I put the green beans in the Crockpot and started peeling potatoes. In my haste, I nipped the tip of my finger with the butcher knife and realized we were out of band-aids. With a towel wrapped around my injury, I kept right on cooking. I mixed up a big bowl of dressing, put the spuds on to boil and dressed up my dining room table for company.
My family began arriving mid-afternoon and I told them how much fun I’d had preparing our annual feast even though things were running a little late. Turns out, the fun was just beginning.
The first thing Mother noticed was that I had forgotten to turn on the Crockpot! She quickly put the green beans in a big pot on the stove to boil. After checking, she told me the turkey was done, so I carefully took it out of the oven and replaced it with the pan of dressing.
While it was cooking, I poured everyone glasses of tea, but was soon passing around the sugar bowl...guess I had forgotten to add any. I drained the potatoes and plugged up the hand mixer to mash them. The beaters had just started whirling around when suddenly the power went out!
There was no storm raging and I knew I had paid our monthly bill. Yet, there we all were…in the dark…on Thanksgiving. A call to the power company informed us that a breaker had blown at the substation and workers were in route to repair. We opened blinds and curtains…even lit a couple candles.
We gathered around my oak dinette, heads bowed and blessings said. When the turkey was carved, everyone laughed at the paper bag of giblets and large neck bone swimming inside the cavity. Those apparently were supposed to be removed before roasting.
We had cold green beans, lumpy un-mashed potatoes and slices of loaf bread instead of the rolls I had planned on baking. There was no cranberry sauce to accompany the half-cooked dressing because of course I had forgotten to buy any. The sweet potato casserole never left the fridge along with two dozen boiled eggs I had failed to “devil.” The fallen cake was delicious but the pecan pies were almost too hard to slice a knife through. We somehow salvaged enough to fill our bellies, though…about the time the lights flickered back on.
This week, I will spend several hours getting ready for Thursday. My turkey is already thawing, the tea is sweetened and my pan of dressing is ready to cook. Since that first disastrous attempt at preparing Thanksgiving dinner, I have honed my culinary skills considerably and am proud that I can now cook a delicious holiday spread. As long as the electricity doesn’t go off, I think our family meal will be just fine this year…but wait, did I buy the cranberry sauce?
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
