DOUGLAS -- Sardis punched its ticket to Regionals on Tuesday with a win over host Douglas, then clinched the tournament on Thursday evening thanks to its pitching and defense with a 3-0 win over the Boaz Pirates.
Over the course of the tournament, Sardis conceded just three runs in the three games.
Scoreless after 1, Sardis got the only run they needed in the top of the second when Ava Knight singled home a run as part of a two-hit day. The lead grew to 2-0 the next inning after Anna Kate Waldrep singled with out out, then stole second and third, before coming home on a wild pitch.
Boaz looked to counter in the bottom of the third, putting runners and second and third with one out, but a ground and a lineout ended the threat.
After an insurance run courtesy of a Waldrep single in the top of the seventh, the Pirates attempted to rally. With two on and no out, Madison Harris induced a double-play ball, then another grounder to end the threat and the tournament.
Harris and Kayden Tarvin teamed up to close the doors, with Tarvin allowing no hits over four-plus innings of work on her way to being named Tournament MVP.
With the area title, Sardis will face Ramsay in the opening-round at Regionals after the pairings were released Friday afternoon.
While Boaz came up short of the tournament title, they kept their season alive earlier in the day Thursday with a dramatic 1-0 win over host Douglas.
In that game, Emmorie Burke and Douglas' MacKinley Portillo went toe-to-toe in the circle, keeping both offenses off the board until the top of the sixth.
Leading of the inning, Ava Rhoden lined a ball back up the middle that hit Portillo in the leg for a lead-off single. One batter later after Rhoden's steal of second, Sydney Noles took a 2-2 pitch to left that was just past the reach of the Douglas defender for an RBI triple and a 1-0 lead for the Pirates.
Burke made sure that lone run would stand, retiring the Eagles in order in the final two at-bats to punch Boaz's ticket to Regionals.
Burke fanned seven and gave up just two hits in the game, out-dueling Portillo, who gave up just five hits and fanned 16 Pirates in the game.
Boaz is slated to face Area 10 champion Leeds in their opening game next week.
Guntersville, the final 5A team to reach the Regional after winning its area on Wednesday, will face Alexandria.
5A play at next week's Regional Tournament in Albertville begins Wednesday at 9 a.m.
