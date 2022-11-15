GRANT, Ala. — The Boaz High School basketball teams tipped off their 2022-23 seasons with a Friday, Nov. 11 trip to DAR.
VARSITY GIRLS
Boaz 50, DAR 28: The Lady Pirates pulled away in the second half to post the victory.
Boaz led 14-8 and 22-18 at the first-half quarter breaks. The Lady Pirates outscored DAR 13-5 in the third period, stretching their lead to 35-23. Alexus Ashley hit two 3-pointers in the third for BHS.
Lillac Stanton and Jazira Roberts paced the Lady Pirates with 10 points each. Ashley closed with nine and Maggie Patterson with seven.
Amylia Langley, Harley Wyatt and Barbara Jackson all scored four and Osalyn Minor two.
VARSITY BOYS
DAR 82, Boaz 81: The host Patriots prevailed in a shootout with the Pirates.
DAR led 21-18, 47-38 and 61-56 at the quarter breaks.
Boaz’s Carson Jones blistered the nets for a game-high 30 points, including burying 5-of-7 3-pointers. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
Chadan Hamilton tossed in 17, Jaquan Kelly 14 and Javius Hudgins 11, giving the Pirates a quartet of double-figure scorers. Hamilton dished out five assists.
Carson Gable contributed four points, Bo Brock and Andre Kirkland two each and Judd Oliver one. Kirkland pulled down seven rebounds.
AJ McCamey with 23 points and Lathan Miles with 22 topped DAR’s attack.
DAR hit 11 treys and Boaz 10. The Patriots converted 15-of-17 free throws to Boaz’s 15-of-25.
