The high school football season is less than a week away, with the first official games set for Thursday night. As we enter another season, optimism is always high as everyone begins the season with a clean slate, no matter how last season went.
With the ball all teed up and ready to kick off, here’s one thing I’ll be looking for out of each of our area teams, presented in alphabetical order.
Albertville
The growth of last season’s young talent. There were stretches last season where the Aggies went toe-to-toe with some of the top teams in 7A and with other playoff teams in classifications below. If the Aggies can build on that and turn those stretches from a quarter or two into three or four quarters, they can be a dangerous team that should have every team on alert.
Asbury
How the Rams fare in a new region. It’s not easy starting a football program from scratch. It’s doubly tough when almost from the start you are thrust into a region that features four perennial playoff locks and a state title contender. The Rams were moved to a new region in this year’s realignment, and that will hopefully help them build on last season’s win total.
Boaz
The play of the Pirates’ front seven on defense. Head coach Jeremy Sullivan raved about his defensive line and linebackers, noting that at each spot the Pirates could go as deep as 10 players. In a region that is still very much smashmouth, run the ball at you, that depth and skill could be the difference in the Pirates getting a home playoff game and getting a postseason win.
Crossville
The energy Riley Edwards brings to the Edwards brings to the program. Edwards is a DeKalb County lifer, and the chance to run his own team is one I think he’s more than ready for. At media days, the players expressed their trust in Edwards and the bond he’s made with the players over his three years at the school. Hopefully that serves as the base for getting the Lions back on track.
Douglas
If their experience can get them into the region’s elite. The Eagles ended one of the state’s longest playoff droughts last year, and this year return 10 starters on both sides of the ball. With a number of changes to the roster of the traditional region powers, the Eagles could lean on that experience from a season ago to make a run for the top spot.
Fyffe
The Red Devils’ big play capabilities. Last season Fyffe was a run it right at you type of team, and occasionally hit for some long runs, but were lacking in the passing plays. With a new quarterback this year and a full experienced backfield back, it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can hit a few more big plays this season, something that hurt them in their losses a year ago.
Geraldine
The growth in Year 2. Michael Davis took a green roster last year and led them to the playoffs. This year the Bulldogs return 90 percent of the roster, including the county MVP. A move to a new region won’t make it easy, but with a year in the system under their belts plus a year of physical growth, Geraldine could be a team that makes a deep run.
Guntersville
The creativity of Lance Reese. Closing in on 100 career wins, Reese faces a big challenge of seven new starters on each side of the ball. But Reese has mixed it up before, winning with running, passing, and defense at different times during his tenure. I have no doubt he’ll find the right mix for this team to keep them in the running for the region title.
Marshall Christian
The chance to see 6-man football. While I lived in Montana, we had a couple schools who played 8-man, but none who were 6-man. If it’s as fun as 8-man was back then, having even more space and creative rules to help the offenses should make it exciting for the Thursday night games the Stallions will play this season.
Sardis
Chris Stephenson’s complex offense. That’s how the Lions new head man described the offense at media days, while saying the team picked it up faster than any team he’d coached before. With a new QB who has a couple of very good targets at wide receiver and tight end, the Lions can hopefully make a big jump in points per game this season.
West End
The skill play of the Patriots. West End returns almost every starter in its backfield on both sides, giving them a chance to be dynamic with or without the ball. Coach Derrick Sewell has said it will hinge on their line play, but if those units can give them back-end time, West End has the skill to compete with everyone on their schedule in a loaded 2A region.
