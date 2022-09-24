NEW MARKET, Ala. — It was non-region week for most teams in the Sand Mountain area Friday night as Guntersville traveled to Buckhorn and earned its sixth win with a 52-21 whipping of the Bucks.
The Wildcats entered the game with a 5-0 record and also ranked No. 4 in Class 5A.
The Bucks compete in Class 6A Region 8 and entered the game with a 1-3 record. It was the first time the two teams had met since 1987.
The Wildcats didn’t seem to let the long road trip bother them as they scored on their first four offensive possessions.
Running back CJ Gomera found the end zone first from five yards out to end a 79-yard drive and take a 7-0 lead.
Sophomore running back Julyan Jordan finished off the next Guntersville drive following a Buckhorn three and out with a four-yard touchdown run to extend the Wildcats lead 14-0.
Jordan and quarterback Antonio Spurgeon both had rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to make the score 28-0.
It looked as if Guntersville was getting ready to do to Buckhorn what they had done to every team so far this year, but the Bucks wouldn’t go away so easily.
Buckhorn put together a nice drive late in the second quarter to put seven points on the board and cut into the Guntersville lead 28-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, Buckhorn decided to attempt an onside kick and recovered the ball in Guntersville territory. Just six plays later the Bucks found the end zone again making the score 28-14 at the half.
The Wildcats received the ball to start the third quarter and couldn’t muster any offense and had to punt after three plays. But Buckhorn mishandled the punt and the Wildcats recovered.
The Wildcats started with excellent field position on the Buckhorn 31-yard line, but they would have to settle for a field goal. Diego Lugo knocked through a 25-yard field goal to make the score 31-14.
Buckhorn answered the Guntersville score with another impressive drive that ended with a touchdown to make the score 31-21 midway through the third quarter.
Guntersville would go on to score 14 unanswered points on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Spurgeon to Brandon Fussell, and then a 15-yard touchdown run from Spurgeon that was setup by a John McElrath interception on Buckhorn’s previous offensive possession, giving the Wildcats a 45-21 lead.
Later in the fourth quarter, Jordan rushed for another touchdown from 32 yards out to make the score 52-21. Jordan finished the game with 21 carries, 160 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats in rushing.
“It was good to see us respond on the road after giving up some points at the half,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “Buckhorn is a talented 6A team, and we knew it would be a challenge. I’m proud to see us fight through some adversity and get this win. We’ve got to get ready for another tough road game at Scottsboro.”
Guntersville travels to Scottsboro next Friday night for a big Class 5A Region 7 matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.