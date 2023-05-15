SARDIS CITY — There are two outs and the bases are loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night, May 12 in game two of the epic Class 5A state playoff semifinal series between archrivals Sardis and Boaz.
The Lions are clinging to a 7-5 lead, while Boaz is fighting to extend its season by forcing a decisive third game.
Sardis head coach Kevin Vinson turns to junior Russ Wiggs, who becomes the Lions’ third pitcher of the dramatic inning. Wiggs responds by delivering the biggest out in program history to secure Sardis’ 7-5 victory and send them to the state baseball finals for the first time.
The Lions (30-6) won 4-2 in game one of the semifinals. The series was the first matchup between any athletic teams in the history of the rivalry this deep in the state playoffs.
North bracket winner Sardis battles South bracket winner Holtville in the finals. Game one is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Game two is Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. If necessary, game three follows game two on Friday afternoon.
Holtville advanced by defeating Demopolis. Holtville lost to Russellville in the 5A state finals in 2022.
“Ever since we beat Madison Academy [on March 10], I knew it from there we had a chance to go win it all,” Wiggs said.
The Lions carried a 7-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh in game two.
Starting pitcher Blaze Gerhart recorded a strikeout before giving up back-to-back singles to Noah Long and Tyler Pierce. Carson Gillilan relieved Gerhart, who reached his pitch count limit.
Gillilan forced a grounder to third for the second out, but he followed by giving up walks to Bo Hester, Cade Whorton and Daniel Posey. Whorton drove in Long and Posey plated Pierce, cutting it to 7-5.
Wiggs relieved Gillilan and got ahead one ball/two strikes in the count before falling behind three balls/two strikes. With the game, series and state championship berth on the line, Wiggs struck out the Pirate batter swinging on a curveball.
“I was just trying to zone out the crowd, just me and the catcher, and do what I’ve done all year, just throw strikes … do a job, finish the game,” Wiggs said.
The Lions roared out of the gates to start the game, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning.
Wiggs belted a leadoff double into the left-field corner. Levi Martin’s groundout moved Wiggs to third base, and he scored on Gillilan’s infield single. Following a strikeout, Gerhart singled up the middle, sending Gillilan to third.
Trey Thornton stepped to the plate and stroked an RBI single, making it 2-0. He advanced to second on the throw. Andrew Felter struck out, but a dropped third strike led to a two-base throwing error that plated two runs, increasing the Lions’ lead to 4-0. Baylor Garrard singled to left, driving in Felter to make it 5-0.
Boaz answered with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Pierce walked, and Tyler Whaley followed with an infield single. Bo Hester’s groundout moved the runners to second and third for Whorton, who slapped a two-run single to left field.
The Pirates trimmed it to 5-3 in the bottom of the third. Long lined a leadoff double to right field. Following two strikeouts, Hester slugged an RBI double to left.
Sardis scored what proved to be the decisive runs in the top of the sixth.
Landon Carroll reached on a two-out error, and Wiggs followed with a walk. Martin was awarded first base due to catcher interference, loading the bases for Gillilan, who lined a two-run single to right field to make it 7-3.
Sardis threatened in the top of the seventh.
Weems led off with a single to left field and moved to second on a groundout. Thornton blooped a single into shallow center field, sending Weems to third. Pinch-hitter Bryson Blevins drilled a pitch that knocked the glove off Boaz relief pitcher Hester, who recovered the ball and threw out Weems, who collided with catcher Posey in front of home plate.
Wiggs finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs to lead Sardis’ attack. Thornton went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Gillilan closed 2-for-4 with one run and three RBIs.
Gerhart was the winning pitcher. He surrendered seven hits, five earned runs and three walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out 10.
Long paced Boaz’s offense by batting 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Whorton went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Pierce started on the mound for the Pirates. In 5.2 innings, he gave up seven hits, four earned runs and three walks while striking out nine.
“There’s not a group of boys I wouldn’t want to be here with like these guys,” Weems said. “We’ve worked hard all season, and we deserve it. We deserve to be here.
“It’s great to be here with Boaz, knowing that we grew up with them, that they made it this far. It’s awesome, an awesome atmosphere.”
Game one
Sardis 4, Boaz 2
The Pirates opened the scoring in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back doubles by Pierce and Whaley. Whaley’s double drove in Pierce for a 1-0 lead.
Sardis tied it 1-1 in the home half of the first. Gillilan drew a two-out walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Weems’ single to right field.
The Lions erased the tie behind a three-run third inning. Gillilan contributed a two-run single, and Thornton singled home one run, giving the Lions a 4-1 advantage.
Posey led off the fourth inning with a solo homer to left field, trimming it to 4-2.
Weems threw a complete game for Sardis to post the win. He allowed seven hits, two earned runs and two walks while collecting seven strikeouts.
“I mean the nerves are there, but nerves keep you humble. It keeps you wanting to go to work,” Weems said of being the Lions’ game one starter.
Weems also led Sardis at the plate, going 2-for-3 with one RBI. Gillilan batted 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Branson Honea started for the Pirates. He worked 2.1 innings and yielded seven hits, four earned runs and two walks. He struck out one.
Cody McCormick threw 3.2 innings of hitless and scoreless relief for Boaz. He struck out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.