Obituaries for November 20. 2021

Steven L. Smith
Formerly of Albertville
Steven L. Smith, 63, of Sycamore, IL., formerly of Albertville, and Memphis, TN., passed away on November 14, 2021, at The Grove nursing facility in St. Charles. He is now at home with his Heavenly Father and is at last free from the pain he suffered during a long battle with cancer.
He was born on October 24, 1958, on Sand Mountain, Alabama, in the town of Albertville. He was the son of Erwin and Linda (Dalrymple) Smith.
He married Marylou (Pierce) Fox on April 7, 2000, at the County Courthouse in Sycamore.
Steve is survived by his wife, Marylou Smith, of Sycamore; his father, Erwin Smith, of Warrior, Alabama; his brother, Brian Smith, of New Orleans; two nieces, Ashley and Savannah Smith; one nephew, Sean Smith; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Steve grew up in Albertville and in Lockport, Illinois. He graduated from Auburn University and became highly respected for his skills as a computer systems coordinator. He worked for many large corporations, including Eli Lilly and J.C. Penney, and the Memphis-Shelby County Library System, where he met his wife.
He was a very private person, whose preferred entertainment was just being home with Marylou and their cats. He enjoyed all aspects of computers and could come up with ingenious solutions to any kind of problem.
He will be forever missed by those who loved, especially his wife and family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, with Pastor Preston Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorials can be sent to the American Cancer Society in his name or you can send memorials to the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.
Patricia Ann
Taliaferro
Formerly of Boaz
Patricia Ann Taliaferro, 73, of Foley, formerly of Boaz, passed away at home with family by her side November 13, 2021.
Born in 1947 to Darrell and Mary Howton in Tampa, FL. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother , and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Taliaferro Jr. of Foley; son, Bryan Taliaferro and wife Jamie Taliaferro, of Mobile; daughter, Patti Jo Hendrix and husband Avery Hendrix, of Boaz; grandchildren, Kayla Johnston and husband Michael Johnston, of Mobile, Kaylee Taliaferro, of Walnut Grove, Hunter Hendrix, of Boaz, and Benjamin Taliaferro, of Mobile; great-grandchildren, Mikey Johnston, Emmalyn Johnston, and soon to be Braxton Johnston; brothers, Ray Howton and wife Pam Howton, of Hampton Cove, and George Howton and wife Linda Howton, of Tennessee; a host of nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Baby.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Taliaferro, Avery Hendrix, Hunter Hendrix, and Danny Black.
Graveside service will be at Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort, 34904 Alabama Highway 225, Spanish Fort, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11 a.m.
She is preceeded in death by her parents, Darrell and Mary Howton.
Special thanks to all the nurses, caregivers and chaplin from Kindred Hospice.
Kim Talley Maltbie
Albertville
Kim Talley Maltbie passed away at Shepherds Cove in Albertville on Monday, November 15, 2021, and was born August 21, 1958.
She grew up in Guntersville and lived in Albertville. She was a problem solver, had a knack for crafts and DIY, listened to rock-n-roll and had a love for nature and animals.
Kim was known by many as “Miss Kim” and “Em.” She was a very compassionate loving mother and “Kiki” to her kids and grandchildren for there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t have done for her family.
Kim retired from Guntersville Walmart Bakery and was known as “the donut cook.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman and Grace Talley.
She is survived by daughters, Shana Maltbie, and Sarah Harris; and her grandchildren.
Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
Doris Virginia Stone
Boaz
Doris Virginia Stone, 90, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Albertville Nursing Home.
A private graveside service is planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, Hugh Sherrill Stone (Brenda) and Jack Stone (Sarah); daughter, Teresia Kelley (Don); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lee Chavies.
Harold L. Coby
Boaz
Harold L. Coby, 75, of Boaz, died Nov. 15, 2021, at his home.
Services were Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Matthew Coby officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Andrea Holman (Josh); sisters, Linda Grindle (Kenneth), Rosemary Wilson, Janet Woodham, Gaynell Coby and Jenny Snider (Harold); a brother, Johnny Coby; and two grandchildren.
Michael Adrian
Lamons
Guntersville
Michael Adrian Lamons, 49, of Guntersville, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Michael is survived by his parents, Carl and Dianne Lamons; his sisters, Linda Finley (John) and Stacie Swords (Barry); four nephews; and a great-nephew.
Michael Joe Irvin
Snead
Michael Joe Irvin, 74, of Snead, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence.
A graveside service was Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Jon Henderson officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Hall; one grandson; son-in-law, Alan Hall; and a sister, Charlotte Dutton.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to Compassion City Church.
Nancy Brand Snead
Boaz
Nancy Brand Snead, 88, of Boaz, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Joey Dean, Rev. Michael Brand and Rev. Steve Shaneyfelt officiated.
She is survived by daughters, Glinda Wright (Reg), Barbara Hammett (Lee) and Monteen Snead; son, Tony Snead (Renee); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sandra Ann Duncan
Albertville
Sandra Ann Duncan, 64, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at noon, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery. Rev. Rickie Williams will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Duncan; daughters, Joy Mize and Amy Stewart; stepsons, Austin Duncan and Heath Duncan; step-daughter, Ramona Byrd; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and mother, Joann Pruitt.
Thomas Glenn
Terrell
Boaz
Thomas Glenn Terrell, 74, of Boaz, died Nov. 16, 2021, at Cobb Well Star Hospital.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Stanley Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Farmer (Gary); sons, Norman Terrell (Gina), Tracy Terrell and Shane Terrell; sisters, Linda Morgan, Joyce Lovelady and Sue Strickland (Don); brother, Bobby Terrell (Sandra) and three grandchildren.
Vicki Lynn Snead
Springfield, MO.
Vicki Lynn Snead, 65, of Springfield, MO., died Nov. 13, 2021, in Missouri.
Services were Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Thom Nix officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Darren Snead; a daughter, Loni Estes (Chris); sons, Jason Anderson (Suzette), Jeremy Anderson (Brittany) and CJ Snead (Brianna); a brother, Garry Lyles (Diane); and eight grandchildren.
Dolly Gonzalez
Boaz
Dolly Gonzalez, 62, of Boaz, died Nov. 15, 2021, at UAB of Birmingham.
Services will be Nov. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tommy George officiating. Burial will follow in Clear Springs Cemetery in Guntersville. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Oscar Gonzalez; daughters, Teresa Mote and Stephine Parris; sons, John Patterson and William Patterson; mother, Jeanette English; sister, Patricia Goss; 27 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.