SCOTTSBORO — The Boaz varsity baseball team picked up a pair of victories Saturday, March 4. The games took place at Scottsboro High School.
The Pirates defeated Hamilton 3-2. Trailing 2-1, they plated the tying run in the sixth inning and scored the winning run in the seventh.
Bo Hester led Boaz’s offense by batting 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Noah Long and Cody McCormick both went 1-for-2, and Elijah Kelly closed 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Daniel Posey batted 1-for-3.
Tyler Pierce and Tyler Osborn each scored a run, and Davis Kilpatrick contributed an RBI.
Landen Alexander was the winning pitcher in relief for the Pirates. He allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out four in four innings on the mound.
Branson Honea started and threw three innings for Boaz. He yielded one hit, one earned run and three walks. He struck out four.
The Pirates completed the sweep by knocking off West Point 2-1.
Pierce, Long, Posey, Bradyn Bennett and Kilpatrick all stroked two hits for Boaz. Kilpatrick had a triple while Pierce, Posey and Bennett all doubled.
Kilpatrick and Pierce scored one run each, and Hester and Kelly both drove in a run.
Bennett started and worked 5.1 innings to earn the victory for Boaz. He surrendered six hits, one walk and no earned runs while striking out a pair of batters.
Pierce pitched the seventh inning and picked up the save. He gave up two hits but struck out the side.
