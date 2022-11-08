GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Phil Sims will be Marshall County’s sheriff for four more years.
Sims, the incumbent Republican, was running away with the General Election on Tuesday by an overwhelming margin.
As of 9:45 p.m., with about 83%pf precincts reporting, Sims led with 13,857 votes (89%) over Democrat challenger Anthony Nunnelley, who garnered just 1,699.
“I met a lot of the goals we set out to meet four years ago and have a lot to do yet,” Sims told The Reporter Tuesday night, claiming a victory. “I plan to upgrade a lot of our equipment. We are working to complete our own firing range and training facility. By having our own facility will save us a lot of money in the long run and allow us to do more training with our deputies. In the coming years, I plan to add more bed space in the jail. We will work with the county commission to figure that out and come up with the best and most economical plan to make it happen. I will also have more community projects to implement. We will also have more activity in our schools. Now that we have our school resource program established, we can begin to work on having more SRO/student/teacher interaction. Of course, we will work closely with the school board to make that happen.
“What is missing tonight is Steve Guthrie,” Sims continued. “We have worked closely together for the past 28 years. I am trying to enjoy the night and the win, but it is difficult knowing he is not here with us, but instead remains in the hospital. He worked so hard with me to get us where we are today. It is a team effort. My entire staff has worked together to get where we are today, and Steve has been a big part of that.”
Sims held a watch party at Crawmamma’s in Guntersville as election results were revealed.
“I am proud of the race we ran … it was a clean race, and I am proud of that,” Sims said. “I thank the voters who came out to give me the opportunity to serve four more years. I plan to continue serving the county residents with the same integrity and honor I have from the beginning.”
The race for sheriff was one of only two local, contested races in Marshall County. The other was the office of coroner.
Like Sims, incumbent Republican Cody W. Nugent was primed to win another term in office. He received 13,769 votes (89%) compared to his Democrat challenger Nell Hannon, who only received 1,715 votes (11%).
“I’m very excited to have four more years as Marshall County’s coroner,” Nugget said. “I have many more goals I want to accomplish. I look forward to working with the county commission and the new district attorney. I’ve accomplished a lot in the past four years and look forward to four more.”
Nugent held an election night party at Baker’s On Main in Guntersville surrounded by friends and family.
Every other local election was uncontested, including for the office of District Attorney of the 27th District — Marshall County.
Jennifer Bray, who has worked as an assistant district attorney for Marshall County since 2014, officially won the office of district attorney Tuesday night, becoming the first female elected to the office in Marshall County history.
“I’m honored to be respected enough to be considered the person most capable to do the job — not because of my gender or anything else except for my abilities and commitment to the community,” Bray told The Reporter. “But I’m very proud to join the community of female leaders in our county and show my daughter and other little girls that no job is closed to them solely due to their gender. Having my daughter help me bubble in my name this morning is a moment I will never forget, and I hope she’ll never forget it either.”
Marshall County Election Results
Commission Chairman
-James Hutcheson (R) — 13,981 votes (98.88%)
Commission, District 1
-Ronny Shumate (R) — 6,683 votes (98.96%)
Commission, District 4
-Joey Baker (R) — 4,374 (98.71%)
Sheriff
-Anthony Nunnelley (D) — 2,725 votes (11.3%)
-Phil Sims (R) — 21,366 votes (88.62%)
Coroner
-Nell Hannon (D) — 2,731 votes (11.39%)
-Cody W. Nugent (R) — 21,235 votes (88.59%)
Superintendent
-Cindy S. Wigley (R) — 12,005 votes (98.75%)
Board of Education, Place 1
-Laura Byars (R) — 12,043 votes (99.47%)
Board of Education, Place 4
-Mark Rains (R) — 12,078 votes (99.51%)
Circuit Court Judge, 27th Judicial Circuit, Place 1
-Christopher Abel (R) — 14,035 (99.46%)
District Attorney, 27th Judicial Circuit
-Jennifer Bray (R) — 14,073 votes (99.41%)
