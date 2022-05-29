Albertville assistant basketball coach and head middle school coach Bryant O’Donnell is on the move, announcing Thursday that he had accepted the head varsity basketball job at Ardmore High School.
O’Donnell, who played in high school at Boaz, has spent the last four seasons with the Albertville basketball program, and called the decision to leave for Ardmore an emotional one, considering his first group of players will be entering their senior seasons at Albertville this coming winter.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” O’Donnell said of the hire. “I had a lot of emotions, and I’m still kind of emotional about it, because the guys I’ve been able to coach, this group that will be seniors this upcoming year is the first group I came in with. I’ve got to see them grow. It’s hard to go because the way the guys worked every day, they were always wanting to get better and have opening gym or do individual skill development stuff.
“When you’re a part of something like that, it’s hard to leave, because you don’t get that everywhere. It’s something I was able to be part of for four years, but I know has been built up not just four years ago, but in the year’s past with guys and different coaches that have come through here. It’s a special place, and it’s always hard to leave that. It’s odd saying I’m going to be somewhere else, but my wife and I we’re super excited to get this new chapter started at Ardmore.”
O’Donnell said the only opportunities that would make him leave Albertville were another head coaching opportunity in Marshall County, or one in the Ardmore area where his wife is from. Bryant’s wife, Lydia, was the head volleyball coach at Albertville the past three seasons, and recently stepped down from that position.
“My wife is a graduate of Ardmore and we go back there from time to time, she and all her siblings played there, and so I always followed their athletics from her playing there,” O’Donnell added. “And a couple difference opportunities just kind of happened. We’ve always kind of talked and said, with the way we are in life, that it would have to be an opportunity here in Marshall County, because we love this place, or it had to be somewhere in that area with her being from there. I just heard a lot of great things about how the kids are, that it’s similar to here, and that was the common theme throughout the interview process.”
O’Donnell said that over his four years with Albertville, getting a chance to learn under a number of great coaches has him prepared for the head coaching role, and the rigors that come with not only preparing his own players, but how to prepare for an opponent.
“How to deal with different coaches, and having so many multiple sport athletes, really the scouting and player development, Coach Bunnell was top notch on having a plan for each guy and what their strengths and weaknesses were and how to get them better at different things,” O’Donnell explained. “And Coach Harding, his resume speaks for itself. But that guy, it didn’t matter who we were playing, one of my first experiences, we were playing in the summer and we were watching film and scouting it up on what they do. His level of detail on where we’re at on the floor, what we do in situations, scouting the opponents, and what we can do to exploit that, both of them were just a huge part.”
While Coach Dylan Bunnell said he knew it would not be long before O’Donnell got his own opportunity to head up a program, he wish O’Donnell nothing but the best in his new role at Ardmore.
“We are thrilled for Coach O’Donnell to get the opportunity to lead his own program at Ardmore High School,” Bunnell said. “It’s always excited when you get to see someone realize a dream of becoming a head coach. Ardmore will be a better place because of the impact Bryant will have on their basketball program, school, and community.”
O’Donnell inherits a rebuilding Tigers team that plays at the 5A level, and has won six games over the past two seasons. The Tigers were previously coached by Kyle Owns. Ardmore plays in 5A Area 16, which will feature Ardmore, East Limestone, and Madison Academy for the 2022-23 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.