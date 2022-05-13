Melanie Goff, president of the Marshall County Republican Women, announced Thursday that Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, will be a special guest for the group’s Meet and Greet Your Candidates Rally from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Guntersville Town Hall.
Aderholt will attend the event between 2-3.
Other guest speakers include Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall, State Sen. Clay Scofield, State Rep. Wes Kitchens and Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl.
Tickets are $5 each and can be obtained at the event or by reaching out to the Marshall County Republican Women on Facebook. Fun 92.7 FM of Arab will be covering the event live.
Among the candidates slated to speak are:
Mo Brooks, Katie Britt and Mike Durant, U.S. Senate
Lindy Blanchard, Dean Odle and Tim James, Alabama governor
Wes Allen, Ed Packard and Chris Horn, secretary of state
Andrew Sorrell, Stan Cook and Rusty Glover, state auditor
Greg Cook and Debra Jones, Alabama Supreme Court
Marie Manning and Priscilla Yother, Alabama State Board of Education
Annette Holcomb, Brock Colvin and Todd Mitchem, Alabama House District 26
James Hutcheson and Nathan Broadhurst, chairman of the Marshall County Commission
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, reelection
Jennifer Bray, Marshall County district attorney
Joe Jones, Marshall County Commission District 4
Cindy Wigley, reelection as Marshall County superintendent of education
Laura B. Byars and Stacey Sorter White, Marshall County Board of Education Place 1
Stephen McLamb, Alabama Public Service Commission Place 1
Robin Litaker, Alabama Public Service Commission Place 2
The Guntersville High School Choir, under the direction of Matt Davenport, will perform.
Food trucks will be on site. The group is raffling off an LG 70-inch television with sound bar and two-year extended warranty, along with a handmade patriotic 56-inch x 76-inch quilt.
