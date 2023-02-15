GUNTERSVILLE — No. 6 Scottsboro rallied in the second half to knock off No. 7 Guntersville 71-66 in the boys Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament championship game Friday, Feb. 10 at Wildcat Gym.
Guntersville led 22-19, 35-29 and 51-50 at the quarter breaks.
GHS had a 45-37 lead midway through the third quarter after Antonio Spurgeon’s basket with 4:38 remaining, but Scottsboro went on a 13-0 run, taking its first lead since the first quarter.
Guntersville scored the last six points of the third quarter — retaking the lead on Brandon Fussell’s steal and layup with 8.2 seconds remaining — to lead 51-50 going into the fourth quarter.
Scottsboro grabbed a 60-57 advantage on Jake Jones’ 3-pointer with 3:59 left, but Fussell answered 49 seconds later with a trey to tie the game at 60.
Scottsboro followed with a 9-0 run over the next 1:35, getting a tough basket inside for Seth Whitmire followed by a corner 3-pointer from Parker Bell, a floater from Bell and Tyson Sexton’s layup behind Guntersville’s press, giving Scottsboro a 69-60 advantage with 1:36 remaining.
Guntersville chopped it to 69-66 with 13.4 seconds left on John Michael McElrath’s putback, but Bell swished a pair of free throws with 10.4 seconds on the clock to seal it.
The free-throw line proved to be the difference in the game. Scottsboro hit 19-of-25 attempts while Guntersville was only 2-of-8.
Fussell scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half.
Jackson Porch netted 13, McElrath nine, Treyvon Avery six, and Oakleigh Howell and Spurgeon both five for the Wildcats.
Bell converted 5-of-6 free throws and topped Scottsboro with 21 points. Whitmire scored 17, making 9-of-10 free throws, and Sexton tossed in 13.
It was the third straight area title for Scottsboro, with the previous two coming in 6A. Scottsboro also defeated Guntersville 71-65 at GHS on Jan. 10. Guntersville beat Scottsboro 76-74 at Scottsboro on Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.