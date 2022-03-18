A Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Leslie Sims, 39, for the 2021 murder of Jana Chatman, 32.
Sims was arrested last year for the murder of Chatman which occurred in November 2021. According to police, Chatman’s body was found near an abandoned wrecked car in a ditch on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Police later identified Sims as a suspect and she was taken into custody.
During questioning, she confessed to the killing, according to police. Sims is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Albertville Police were dispatched to what was initially thought to be a one-vehicle traffic accident on Dixie Dale Circle Nov. 5 just before 6:30 a.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a vehicle in the ditch and a female – later identified as Chatman - outside the vehicle dead. Shell casings were found outside the vehicle.
Former Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith at the time of Sims’ arrest said Sims was arrested after being developed as a suspect. Detectives were able to locate Sims and bring her in for questioning.
During questioning, Sims confessed to the killing, according to police. Sims is currently in the Albertville City Jail and Detectives are still working toward a motive in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.