MONTGOMERY — North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ Soccer competition have been selected.
The four 18-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, on Monday.
Local girls who made the North roster are Albertville center midfielder/forward Nahomi Mendoza and Susan Moore forward Kristy Cervantes.
Coaches for the 2023 All-Star Soccer squads are:
(North girls) Samantha Corker, Gadsden City; Max Norman, East Limestone; George Cavender, retired (administrative coach); (South girls) Bill Ferguson, Auburn; Spencer Duran, St. Paul’s Episcopal; and Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative coach)
(North boys) Patrick McDonald, Pelham; Joey Barrier, Mars Hill Bible; George Cavender, retired (administrative coach); and (South Boys) Joe Nelson, Dothan; Matheus Mello, Montgomery Academy; and Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative coach).
The North-South All-Star girls’ and boys’ soccer competition will be held at Emory Folmar Stadium near AUM on Wednesday, July 19. The doubleheader will be live streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.
The North holds decided leads in the series history after sweeping the 2022 matches 5-0 and 6-3, respectively. The North girls lead the series 17-3-1, and the North boys hold a 14-4-1 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.