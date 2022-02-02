A pair of local basketball standouts put their name in their school's respective history books recently, as Geraldine's Gracey Johnson and Hayen Peek of Coosa Christian, both eclipsed the mark in the past month and were honored by their respective schools.
Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson hit the 1,000 point mark recently, achieving the milestone in a game against Asbury last month. Johnson, a senior, has turned into one of the area’s top scorers this season, leading the Bulldogs in scoring, including a pair of games in which she topped 35 points to open the year. Johnson is also a standout softball player, and is committed to Georgia Highlands College in Rome to play softball.
Hayden Peek, now at Coosa Christian, hit the 1,000 career point mark last Thursday in a game against Gaston High School. Peek, a junior who lives in Boaz, began his varsity basketball career at Marshall Christian Academy, then played his sophomore season at Boaz before going to Coosa Christian this season after his father took a job at the school. Peek is averaging just under 20 points per game this season, tops on the team, and also leads the team in rebounds.
