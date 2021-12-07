On Monday, the Albertville City Council voted to rezone property located on Ponderosa Avenue from R-2 residential to B-3 commercial.
The rezoning request was submitted by Ann Campbell, who owns the roughly four acres of property divided up into two tracts.
Greg Henderson spoke on behalf of Campbell explaining to the council that since the one tract along the highway has been zoned for business, she would like the remaining, large tract to be zoned commercial as well.
“I think when the restructuring of the rezoning happened a few years ago, the first parcel was the only one [zoned commercial], because it’s the only one that touches the highway… We discovered that when we had an inquiry about the property,” Henderson said.
A few members of a community adjoining the property attended the meeting to voice the one reservation they had regarding the rezoning, which had to do with the potential for more traffic.
“A number of us in the neighborhood … are concerned about the property having access onto Ponderosa [Road] as a commercial property,” Kay Johnson said. “We’re not opposed to it being commercial, we’re not opposed to a business moving in … but we just want to find some way to restrict access onto Ponderosa because we don’t want people using our subdivision as a way to get off [U.S. Highway] 431 and increase our traffic.”
After discussion, the council approved the rezoning, unanimously.
In other business, the council:
●Approved the minutes from the Nov. 15 meeting.
●Approved Ordinance No. 1786-15 to rezone property located at 600 College Drive from B-4 to B-2
●Approved an alcohol license for a change of address for the new Papa Dubi’s Restaurant location at 9510 U.S. Highway.431
●Set a public hearing on Jan. 3, 2022 to hear a request to vacate a portion of an alley located at 125 West Main Street. The request was introduced as ordinance No. 1792-21.
