Families in need this Christmas season who did not meet the deadline to apply for Christmas Coalition assistance may still be able to receive help.
New toy distribution will be Dec. 14 and 16 from 9:30 a.m. top 5:30 p.m. at 217 South Cahill Road, in Albertville.
Parents or guardians of children who did not sign up to receive Christmas Coalition assistance are eligible.
Bring a photo identification, proof of income (such as a copy of 2020 tax return, SSI letter or current legal paycheck stub) and proof of residence within Marshall County (such as a copy of an electric bill or water bill).
Please do not bring children to the pickup site as space is limited and the threat of spreading Covid is still a concern.
“We know circumstances change and things happen between sign ups and Christmas,” said Beth Sprouse of the Christmas Coalition. “This give us an opportunity to help more who are in need.”
New toys may be dropped off at various locations around Marshall County for the distribution events.
New, unwrapped toys may be left at donation boxes at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, Albertville Fire Station No. 1 on Broad Street, Albertville High School, Albertville Police Department, Albertville Dollar General on Horton Road, Arab Fire Department, Boaz Dollar General on Alabama 168, the Boaz Fire Department, Classic by the Lake, Grant Pharmacy, Guntersville Chevrolet, Guntersville Fire Department on Blount Avenue, Guntersville Dollar General on U.S. 431, Jefferson’s, Marshall DeKalb Electric Co-op, Mortgage Group in Albertville, Publix, Staples, Smart Style inside the Arab Walmart, TS Tech, and Woodforest Banks inside the Guntersville and Arab Walmart locations.
Donations will be picked up Dec. 13 in preparation for the distribution.
Monetary donations are also welcome and gratefully accepted year-round, Sprouse said. Checks may be mailed to Marshall County Christmas Coalition, P.O. Box 71, Guntersville, AL 35976.
For more information about Christmas Coalition and their mission, log onto www.christmascoalition.org or call 256-582-9998.
