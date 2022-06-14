City leaders joined Devin Campbell and Jared Meeks as they broke ground for a new indoor shooting range in the Boaz Outlet Center Monday. Pictured are, from left, Boaz City Councilman Johnny Willis, Heather and Devin Campbell, Boaz Mayor David Dyar, Councilman Mike Matthews, Jared Meeks with his son, Turner, wife, Jenna and daughter Izzy, and Councilmen David Ellis and Jeff Sims.