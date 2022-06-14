Boaz will soon be home to the county’s only indoor shooting range.
Owners Devin Campbell and Jared Meeks joined with city leaders for a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday, in the former outlet center across from Frank’s Thunder Alley bowling alley.
Meeks said the state-of-the-art Alabama Firearm Academy will focus on education and training for all members of the family.
“About 80 % of women in households with guns either don’t know how to use them or are not comfortable with guns,” Campbell said.
“Our focus will be on safety, teaching and training. It will be a welcoming family atmosphere. We are not looking for the tactical shooters, those with Kevlar vests.”
Demolition of the building - which most recently housed the Flower Outlet, Pink Magpie and other shops - began Monday. Meeks and Campbell hope to have the facility open by October.
The 20,000-square-foot facility will house conference rooms and classrooms, 12 firing ranges, a lounge and retail space. The space will be outfitted with full ballistic acoustics.
“Basically, there will be a concrete rectangle with ballistic padding,” Campbell said. “Anyone walking by may be able to hear small taps, but they won’t hear guns firing.”
Meeks and Campbell said they hope their facility will be a one-stop shop for all needs.
“This will be the only place around where you can come to purchase a firearm and get certified training in one place,” Campbell said.
Introduction to AR weapons, pistols and concealed carry will be offered, Meeks said.
“You won’t need to come in and buy something,” he said. “You will be able to come in and enjoy the lounge, talking with others who share similar interests.”
The academy will also have a large retail space with knowledgeable staff to assist in finding the perfect firearm for your needs. A rental counter will allow customers to “try before you buy” with a variety of pistols and long guns.
The members area will include large televisions, cornhole, shuffleboard, darts and a fireplace. The area will be available for private parties and events.
Mission statement
Campbell said he and Meeks are focused on safety and education.
“We are really passionate about safety, training and entertainment,” Campbell said.
“We are excited to present a business that welcomes everyone, family-oriented and offers a safe and comfortable environment for our customers. We are local individuals to this area and want involve the community as much as possible.”
The business’ mission statement is:
“Our main priority at Alabama Firearms Academy is to assist in the development of all shooting sports by providing members, families, and the community with the training, products, and services by offering a safe and comfortable facility. Recognizing first responders and service members of our country, providing excellent customer service, promoting sportsmanship and fellowship, and empowering women by providing resources needed for home defense. We provide knowledge to possess and utilize firearms when needed, all while maintaining a firm belief and focus on safety while pursuing these priorities.”
Meeks and Campbell live in the area and are originally from Marshall County.
“We want people to know we are from here and have plans to stay here to develop our business,” Campbell said. “We are not a big corporation. We are local guys trying to make a difference in our community.”
Working for himself
Campbell spent many years working for Walmart. He said if he were ever to leave Walmart and go back to retail work, he would only go to work for himself.
“This has been a dream of Jared’s for years,” Campbell said. “We talked about it on vacation last year, and it came to fruition in October.
“Both of us are Douglas High School graduates. We are doing this for us and our families. It is a lot … a lot of sacrifices. But we hope the community will benefit.
“This area needs something from a training standpoint. We are not going after those who wear Kevlar vests. We aren’t seeking out the tactical shooters. We are going to offer education and entertainment components.”
The facility will boast a 3,500 to 4,000 square foot retail area. Classrooms to hold 24 students will also be built.
“We will work on a membership basis, much like a gym,” Campbell said. “But where a gym doesn’t care if you come or not, we want you to come here. That means we are teaching and training those who want to learn and be comfortable and educated about guns.
“We will have a huge relationship with our local police and law enforcement community.”
Looking forward
Boaz City Councilman Mike Matthews said he knows there is excitement surrounding the new facility.
“Ever since word got out about this, I’ve had lots of people calling me to tell me how excited they are about this,” Matthews said. “I can’t tell you the number of people who are asking when you are going to open.”
Councilman Jeff Sims welcomed the business to the city.
“We want you to be in our city and we are glad you picked us,” Sims said. “We want to be an easy city to work with.”
Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce President Jill Johnston agreed.
“You are a very unique business,” she said. “We are excited to have you in Boaz. We are happy to have you here.”
To learn more about the Alabama Firearms Academy or to become a member, call 256-907-9998 or email admin@alabamafirearmsacademy.com.
