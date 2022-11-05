RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Randall Johnson had 364 yards receiving and caught six touchdown passes to lead Russellville to a 63-10 win over Boaz in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs Friday night.
Russellville improved to 7-4 while Boaz ended at 4-7.
The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Boaz offense ever took the field.
Russellville took the opening kickoff and scored in three plays. Johnson scored his first touchdown on a 64-yard pass from Harrison Burch. Manny Martinez kicked the first of nine points-after for a 7-0 lead with 10:50 left in the first quarter.
Boaz muffed the ensuing kickoff and Russellville recovered at the Boaz 17-yard line.
Two plays later, Cam Phinzee scored on a 4-yard run.
Boaz then drove to the Russellville 21 where the drive stalled, and Jose Arreguin kicked a 42-yard field goal to cut the lead to 14-3 with 7:21 left in the opening quarter.
Russellville then scored on five consecutive drives to lead 49-3.
Phinzee scored the first on another 4-yard run.
The next four touchdowns were Burch-to-Johnson pass connections. The touchdown passes covered 73, 30, 80 and 21 yards.
Boaz cut the lead to 49-10 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Tristan Childers with 1:11 left in the half.
Russellville added another score before halftime on a 41-yard pass from Burch to Cash Crumpton to lead 56-10 at the break.
The only score of the second half was a 19-yard touchdown pass from Burch to Johnson.
Burch completed 17 of 27 passes for 464 yards. Johnson caught 12 of those 17 completions.
Childers led Boaz with 80 yards on 20 carries.
Boaz quarterback Tyler Pierce completed 26 of 40 passes for 244 yards. Jakai Hudgins had nine catches for 50 yards. Gavin Smart caught seven passes for 52 yards.
