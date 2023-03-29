The Boaz varsity baseball team is spending much of its spring break week competing against opponents at the beach.
The Pirates played Gardendale and Class 5A, No. 7 Gulf Shores on Monday at Gulf Shores. On Tuesday, they met Normal West, Illinois at Fairhope. They face John Carroll on Wednesday night at Gulf Shores.
After Boaz returns home, it travels to Fairview on Saturday with first pitch set for 11 a.m.
Boaz 16,
Gardendale 6
Trailing 6-5, the Pirates exploded for 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat the Class 6A Rockets.
Elijah Kelly and Tyler Pierce both doubled while Noah Long tripled for the Pirates, who collected 12 hits. Pierce batted 3-for-3 with one run, two RBIs and two walks to lead Boaz’s hitters.
Tyler Whaley closed 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Long went 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs. Kelly was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Landen Alexander finished 1-for-1 with two runs, and Sean Baugh was 1-for-2 with one run. Bradyn Bennett batted 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Cade Whorton contributed one run and one RBI. Davis Kilpatrick scored three runs and Tyler Osborn two.
Four Gardendale pitchers combined to walk nine Pirate batters.
Bo Hester was the winning pitcher in relief for the Pirates. He worked the final two innings, giving up three hits, one run and one walk.
Pierce started and threw four innings. He yielded five hits, five runs (all earned) and four walks. He struck out four.
Gulf Shores 6,
Boaz 3
A trio of Gulf Shores pitchers combined to limit the Pirates to four hits in Monday’s matchup. The Dolphins’ big inning was a four-run second.
Whorton batted 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI, and Long closed 1-for-3 with a run. Kelly finished 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Whaley went 1-for-3.
Pierce contributed one RBI while Alexander and Osborn both scored a run.
Three Pirate pitchers held Gulf Shores to four hits.
Whorton started and pitched into the second inning, allowing no hits, three runs (all earned) and three walks while striking out one. Cody McCormick threw 3.1 innings in relief, giving up four hits, three runs (all earned) and no walks with one strikeout.
Baugh worked 1.2 innings of scoreless and hitless relief. He walked one and struck out one.
Boaz 14,
Fort Payne 4
On March 23, the Pirates blasted Class 6A Fort Payne in five innings at Pirate Park. Boaz plated four runs in the first, second and third innings and two in the fifth.
Kelly paced the Pirates’ 14-hit attack by batting 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Daniel Posey finished 3-for-3 with one run and three RBIs.
Long closed 2-for-3 with three runs, giving the Pirates three players with multiple hits.
Hester batted 1-for-2 with three runs, and Whorton went 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Pierce finished 1-for-3 with a pair of runs.
McCormick ended the day 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Whaley was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Alexander scored a run.
Branson Honea earned the win for Boaz. He gave up nine hits, four earned runs and no walks. He struck out four Wildcats.
