Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos has asked drivers to be patient as repairs are made to three roads in the town.
During a council meeting Monday evening, Amos said repairs and repaving to Whitt Circle, Horton Circle and Smith Lane should begin sometime early next year in January or February. In a previous meeting, the council voted to repave these roads and repair all of the culverts. Amos said the roads may be rough but still passable as the culverts are replaced before paving begins.
The cost of repaving is projected to be $68,295.68 for Whitt Circle, $48,371.25 for Horton Circle and $19,695.16 for Smith Lane for a total of $136,362.09.
In other business, the council:
Accepted the minutes and financials of the October meeting.
Approved combining the December council meeting and annual Safety Meeting into one meeting to be held on Dec. 10 at Barry’s Barbecue.
Went into an executive session to discuss pending litigation.
Approved bidding up to $6,000 for a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria for the police department. At the time of the meeting, the current bid for the car, which had approximately 116,000 miles on it, was at $1,800. Both the mayor and Sardis City Police Chief Will Alexander remarked on how hard it has been to locate cars to buy. Alexander said the wait list for certain new police vehicles can be up to eight months. He said at least one of his police vehicles needs repair and is still waiting on a missing part to be delivered.
Approved purchasing two surveillance camera systems for $447 each. Due to a recent break-in and vandalism, the cameras will be installed at the town park’s concession stand and at the senior center. Alexander said someone vandalized and ransacked the bathrooms at the concession stand last Monday, perhaps as part of the recent Tiktok challenge where students have been filming themselves break school property. Also, a few vehicles parked nearby belonging to the city had the windows broken. Though no arrests have been made, the chief said they do have a suspect in mind.
