Jeffrey Alan Stewart
Auburn
Jeffrey Alan Stewart, 54, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on March 25, 2023, after complications associated with pneumonia.
Jeff was born on August 22, 1968, to Jackie Stewart and Carol Cole in Boaz, Alabama. After Jeff graduated from Boaz High School in 1986, he went on to study business at University of North Alabama, graduating in 1990.
Graduating with a degree in business, he enjoyed a long career in finance and sales, with his last place of employment being Sales Manager at Lynch Nissan in Auburn.
Jeff was happily married to Traci Anderson Stewart for 24 years and was blessed with two children, Brock 22 and Josie 18, who he loved and adored. Jeff and Traci have been residents of Auburn for over 25 years and members of First Presbyterian Church in Auburn.
Anyone who knew Jeff, knew he loved his family, had a tremendous work ethic and loved all sports! In his younger years, he was nicknamed “Tug” after Tug McGraw due to his talent and love of baseball. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying time with Traci, Brock, Josie, extended family and friends.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Carol Cole; his father, Jackie Stewart; and step mother, Linda Stewat.
He was predeceased by his stepfather, Dwight Cole; maternal grandparents, James Edward and Myra Lou Berry; and paternal grandparents, Haden and Earline Stewart; as well as Will Gunn, his stepbrother.
Jeff leaves behind devoted siblings and their spouses, Scott Stewart, Ashley Teal, John Cole and wife Leann and Lori Dixon and her partner, Matt Brown. He also was loved by his nieces and nephews, Abby and Haden Stewart, Weston and Tyson Teal and Ty Cole, Cole Dixon and Laura Ashley Wood. He was also blessed with three stepsisters, Shannon, Tonya and Candy.
He was close to many cousins and extended family.
The family would like to recognize Jeff’s work family at Lynch Nissan and the doctors and staff at EAMC for their care and support of Jeff and his family.
Visitation services will be held at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 3 to 4 p.m. with the funeral held in the chapel at 4 p.m. Graveside at Town Creek Cemetery will follow.
The family suggests that donations be made to the Lee County Humane Society, an organization Jeff felt strongly about.
James “Shorty” Burks
Albertville
James “Shorty” Burks, 70, of Albertville, died March 2, 2023, at his residence.
Services will be Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Cain Brothers officiating. Burial will follow in Nixon Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include sisters, Elizabeth Johnson (Claude) and Rose Mary Foster; and brothers, Robert Burks (Ruth), Larry Burks (Leslie) and Jerry Burks (Lisa).
Jane Mitchell Searcy
Hillsborough, N.C.
Jane Mitchell Searcy, 92, of Hillsborough, N.C., went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 16, 2023.
Born in Birmingham as the youngest of three children, Mrs. Searcy grew up in Bessemer, Sulpher Springs and Boaz. She graduated from Boaz High School a year early and was valedictorian of her class. Following, she graduated from the University of Alabama, where she studied business and home economics. After their marriage and several years spend living in North Carolina and Florida, the Searcys returned to Boaz, where they owned a large farm and raised their two children. Mrs. Searcy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Boaz where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. Later in life, she was a resident of Knoxville, Tenn., and then Hillsborough, N.C. where she lived near family.
Mrs. Searcy was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Daniel King Searcy. She is survived by son, Mike Mitchell Searcy (Dawn), of Chelsea; daughter, Kate (Martha) Searcy Lucero (Andrew), of Hillsborough; and grandchildren, Brenna Lucero, Connor Lucero and Cailin Hicks (Jon). Other survivors include sister, Ann Elizabeth Mitchell, of Hillsborough, and several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Arrangements for a private family memorial service are forthcoming.
Alan Gilliland
Albertville
Alan Gilliland, 61, of Albertville, died March 26, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Jocelyn Parker (Matt) and Tyla Woods (Austin); son, Cody Gilliland; father, Charlie Gilliland; sisters, Angie Talton (Roger) and Kelly Coleman; and four grandchildren.
Geraldine Floyd
Boaz
Geraldine Floyd, 87, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Her Funeral Service will be at noon Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Kilpatrick Cemetery. Rev. Mike Johnson will be officiating.
Mrs. Floyd is survived by her daughters, Sherrie Floyd (Bret Bingham), and Elizabeth “Sput” Harrison; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Sue Williams, Patsy Webb, and Thresia Walden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Joseph Patrick Murphy
Boaz
Joseph Patrick Murphy, 52, of Boaz, died March 25, 2023, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Jordan Murphy; sons, Derick Murphy (Susan) and Patrick Murphy (Justin); mother, Mary Murphy; sister, Paula Weldon (Lee); brother, Paul Allen Miller (Cindy); two grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
