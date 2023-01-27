Jo Ann Aman Woods
Hoschton, GA.
Jo Ann Aman Woods died on January 19, 2023 at the age of 87 in Hoschton, GA. She lived in Albertville, AL from 1970 to 2020 where she, along with her husband, Charles R. Woods, Sr., were dedicated servants at First Baptist Church and the larger community of Albertville. Jo Ann was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, and trusted friend and mentor to many. She taught Sunday School classes for children and adults and also directed children’s choirs.
Jo Ann was born in Montgomery, AL on May 8, 1935 to James C. Aman and Annie Rupert “Pert” Espy Aman. She graduated from Sydney Lanier High School in 1953 and attended Howard College (now Samford University), where she met the love of her life, Charles Reece Woods, Sr. They married on May 29, 1955 and shared a love story of over 65 years of marriage. She graduated from the University of Louisville with a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1957 while he attended seminary.
Jo Ann Woods was an excellent teacher who had a positive impact on many young lives in Jefferson County, KY, Jefferson County, AL and Marshall County, AL. She also started a kindergarten program at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Monrovia, AL. She earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Alabama in 1975. Her teaching career spanned more than 25 years.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother (James C. Aman). She is survived by her son Charles R. Woods, Jr., M.D. (Fern) and their children, John C. Woods and Alison M. Woods, M.D, as well as her daughter Melissa W. Vaughn and her children, Nathan B. Vaughn and Anna L. Woods.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church, Albertville at 9:30 a.m. CST, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist, on Saturday January 28, 2023. The service will livestream at http://www.albertvillefbc.church (on the home page). Burial will follow in the afternoon in Holly Pond, AL.
The family suggests that donations be made to Albertville First Baptist Advance 2023 Missions Fund, in lieu of flowers. The church address is 309 East Main St., Albertville, AL 35950. Phone is 256-878-2291.
Timothy B. Johnson
Boaz
Mr. Timothy B. Johnson, 55, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Brookwood Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Goforth, Bro. Shannon Pullen and Bro. Shane Bowling officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Selina Johnson, of Boaz; sons, Jayden Johnson, Riley Clements, and Dawson Johnson, all of Boaz; daughter, Madison Clements, of Birmingham; and parents, Randall and Sue Johnson, of Boaz.
Kittie C. Bright
Albertville
Kittie C. Bright, 96, of Albertville, died January 24, 2023, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Geraldine Funeral Home with Bro. Lawayne Levans officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sisters, Myrle Grimes and Mae Gibson; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Diane Raines
Albertville
Diane Raines, 66, of Albertville, died January 24, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Friday, January 27, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dustin Taylor officiating. Burial was in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Don Raines; sons, Blake Raines, Destin Raines, Chris Tankersley and Brian Pankey (Misty); sisters, June Perry (Emmett), Debra Griffin (Dennis) and Lisa Bishop (Kenny); two brothers, Richard Tankersley and Dale Tankersley; and seven grandchildren.
Gary LaDon Fuller
Geraldine
Gary LaDon Fuller, 68, of Geraldine, died January 21, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
No formal services are planned.
He is survived by a sister, Sandra Patten.
Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Jack A. McDaniel
Warrior
Jack A. McDaniel, 66, of Warrior, died January 24, 2023, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.
Services will be Monday, January 30, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chip Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Horton.
Survivors include his wife, Debra McDaniel; daughter, Rachel Purser (Ross); and a son, Jeremy McDaniel (Julianne).
Joyce Peppers
Boaz
Joyce Peppers, 89, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside services were Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Thrasher Cemetery with Rev. Shane Bowling officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Peppers is survived by her husband, Cecil Peppers; son, Ronnie Peppers (Teresa); daughter, Judy Cromer (Bobby); four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Elkins (Lamar); and two nephews.
Virginia Noblitt
Albertville
Virginia Noblitt, 93, of Albertville, died January 24, 2023, at her home.
Services were Friday, January 27, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Donald Cotten officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a son, Ronald Noblitt (Linda); two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
