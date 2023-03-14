Miguel Corona and Tim Castellon came up with a vision about a year ago.
Both support concerts and events at the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, and believed it would be a perfect setting for a concert event to bring Spanish-Latino music to the mountain.
That vision is set to come to life 6 to 10 p.m. May 5 at the park, in The Corridos Tumbados Fest – a concert that will feature Gabito Bellesteros and Oscar Maydon in live performances at the venue.
It will be the first Spanish music concert at the park, and the partners are excited to help make it happen. Corona said the target audience is the Spanish-speaking population in the region, but cross-over audiences interested in experiencing the music are definitely welcome.
There will be other festivities, he said, including a small car and truck show at the front of the park.
But these organizers seem to be most excited about the music.
“They’re both up and coming artists,” Corona said. “We’re getting them at the time they're starting to explode. We’re getting them at just the right time.”
Ballesteros is a Mexicon singer known for songs “AMG” and “Vamos Para Arriba.” He’s described as a musician of various instruments in the mariachi style, most known for his singing. Castellon said he’s from Sonora, Mexico, and he has more than 13,555 listeners on Spotify.
Maydon is known for combining traditional Mexican music with more modern melodies. His well-known songs are “Porte Exuberante” and “La Noche Expieza.” Castellon said Maydon had 11 million listeners on Spotify.
He said the artists have signed with the label in Los Angeles that is promoting young Latino artists.
Tickets for Corridos Tumbados Fest went on sale Friday. For tickets, visit https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/events/the-corridos-tumbados-fest/
