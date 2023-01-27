BOAZ — The tradition-rich Guntersville varsity boys basketball program has produced many legendary players through the years.
The latest addition to that list of legends is senior guard Brandon Fussell, who claimed most valuable player honors while leading the Class 5A, No. 5 Wildcats to the Marshall County Tournament championship, the program’s first since 2017.
“Brandon’s the best player in the county,” Guntersville head coach Brett Self said after the 81-59 victory over DAR in the Jan. 21 finals. “He’s one of the top players in the state of Alabama. He is as good as any player who has come through this area in a long time on both sides of the ball.
“For him to be named MVP, it’s fitting for the career he’s had. Starting point guard since ninth grade and has grown each year, has developed his game each year from his ball handling to his decision making to his outside shooting this year, and he’s a complete player.
“He can score on all three levels, and he defends the best guy on the other team every night. There’s not a more deserving young man to be called the most valuable player than Brandon Fussell, because of all his hard work and dedication.
“He is on the top of that pyramid for us getting Guntersville back on top and it’s been a four-year stretch, and it culminates tonight in his senior year. Just really, really proud of him.”
Guntersville wraps up its regular season by traveling to Anniston on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and by hosting Gadsden City for senior night Thursday, Feb. 2.
(0) comments
