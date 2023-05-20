CLEVELAND, Ohio — West Alabama’s softball shortstop LP Trammell, first baseman Ann Marie Stanbridge, and pitcher Madison Wright were all named to the 2023 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Associations (D2CCA) second team All-South Region.
Trammell was named second team All-GSC and was on the Tucci/NFCA Division II Player of the Year Watchlist. Trammell ended the 2023 season with a .349 batting average and a .842 slugging percentage. Her slugging percentage ranks her second in the GSC and ninth nationally.
Trammell tallied 52 hits with 21 home runs, tying her for UWA’s individual home run record in a single season. She is tied for first in home runs in the GSC and tied for fourth nationally with teammate Stanbridge.
The Germantown, Mississippi native also ranks fourth in on-base + slugging percentage (1.285), seventh in the conference in RBIs (52) and ranks ninth in runs scored (50).
Stanbridge has had a phenomenal freshman season. She was named NFCA second team All-South Region, GSC Freshman of the Year, first team All-GSC and named to the GSC All-Tournament Team.
The Helena native is tied for first in the GSC with 21 home runs and for fourth nationally. Stanbridge also tied UWA’s home run record in a single season. She ranks second in the conference in RBIs with 67 and is tied for 10th nationally.
Stanbridge posted a .331 batting average with 55 hits, 10 doubles and two triples. She also has a .795 slugging percentage, ranking fifth in the GSC and 23rd nationally. She posted a .966 fielding percentage with 239 putouts and 20 assists this season.
Wright earned multiple accolades this season. She was named NFCA second team All-South Region, first team All-GSC and was named to the GSC All-Tournament Team.
Wright threw three perfect games this season, two against conference opponents (Montevallo and Lee). She also threw two no-hitters against conference opponents. Wright threw seven shutouts this season with six five-inning run ruled victories.
The Douglas native made 38 appearances in the circle. She pitched 211.2 innings, giving up only 69 earned runs this season on 155 hits for a 2.28 ERA. She ranks second in the conference in strikeouts with 206 and second in batters struck out looking with 46.
Wright is ranked in multiple categories in the conference. She leads the GSC in wins in the circle with 25. She ranks second in innings pitched, opposing batting average and ERA. Wright ranks fourth in saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.