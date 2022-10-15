BOAZ, Ala. — After interviewing two candidates Monday before its regular meeting, the Boaz City Council elected to appointed Allison Brewster to serve on the Boaz City Schools Board of Education.
Brewster, who is a family nurse practitioner with Sand Mountain Family Practice Center, P.C. in Albertville, was selected to serve the remainder of former board member Brett Johnson’s five-year term that expires April 26, 2025. Johnson recently vacated the seat after he and his family relocated to Gadsden.
Brewster is the wife of Robert Brewster, who teaches physical education at Boaz Middle School, according to the district website. The couple have three children enrolled in Boaz City Schools.
“This has always been a school system that I have loved,” Brewster said. “My whole heart is in this school system. Whether I’m a board member or not, that will never change. But I just think I would be a great asset to this board.”
Brewster was chosen by the council over Caleb Williams, who also was interviewed for the seat. Williams, a native of Boaz, works as an insurance sales executive for Alfa.
A third candidate, Christy Farmer, withdrew from consideration prior to the Monday meeting due to personal reasons, Mayor David Dyar said.
The council conducted interviews during the hour before the meeting, asking the same questions to both candidates, and allowed them to share why they believed they were best for the position.
“I think I have great leadership and people skills,” Brewster said when asked what she would bring to the board. “I can communicate well with people; that’s what I do for a living. But my goal, personally, is that we provide the resources that all students need to be successful, whether they are going to college or trade school. And if we’re able to communicate with these kids and find out what their goals are in life early on, I feel like that would create an open pathway to help them early on.”
Board members Randall Morton and Rhonda Smith were present for the interviews.
In other business, the council:
• Approved accounts payable vouchers dated Sept. 23 through Oct. 3, totaling $311,849.56.
• Adopted an updated job description for Animal Control Officer.
• Heard reports from the fire, police, street, and parks and recreation departments, and the library.
