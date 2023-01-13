SYLVANIA — The Geraldine varsity boys improved to 12-8 overall and 3-2 in Class 3A, Area 14 action by beating Sylvania 74-69 on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs led 16-11, 38-24 and 52-46 at the quarter breaks.
“We had to grind out the victory,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “I thought it was a big team win. We had several guys contribute in different ways, and I hope we’re learning to trust each other and play for each other.”
Redick Smith poured in 28 points to pace the Bulldogs’ offense. He hit 5-of-5 3-point field goals and added five assists and three rebounds.
Lucas Bryant closed with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Jaxon Colvin had nine points and eight boards. Connor Johnson contributed nine points and four assists.
Sylvania’s Josh Scott torched the nets for 37 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.