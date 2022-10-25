ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Tori Painter has been named the new assistant principal at Albertville Middle School.
The personnel move was approved during the Albertville City Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18.
“We are excited to have Tori. She’s very valuable to our staff and students,” said Lance Kitchens, who is Albertville Middle School Principal.
Painter, who has worked with Albertville City Schools for 15 years, previously served as counselor at AMS. She replaces Carin Johnson.
Other personnel actions approved by the board included:
Employments
1. Barton Collins, 12-month maintenance worker at Albertville City Schools (new position), effective Oct. 24, 2022.
2. Lisa Lewis, 12-month bookkeeper at Albertville Intermediate School (replacing Rachel Todd), effective Oct. 31, 2022.
Supplement Assignments
1. Lisa Lewis, inventory designee at Albertville Intermediate School (replacing Rachel Todd), effective Oct. 31, 2022.
2. Lauren Wood, leadership team at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten (replacing Hannah Adams), effective Oct. 19, 2022.
3. Aimee Mosley, leadership team at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten (replacing Lauren Blaker), effective Oct. 19, 2022.
4. Megan Tidmore, softball assistant for Albertville High School and Albertville Middle School, to be paid $2,000 from the softball boosters, effective Oct. 19, 2022 – May 26, 2023.
Other
1. James Thompson, to receive a supplement in the amount of $5,600 to perform LPN duties during bus route responsibilities, effective Oct. 19, 2022 – May 26, 2023.
2. Gary Bonds, to drive a mid-day route before the normal afternoon route, to be paid at a rate of $25 per half day, effective Oct. 17, 2022 – May 26, 2023.
3. Jimmy Bearden, to drive a mid-day route on an as needed basis after the normal morning route and before the normal afternoon route, to be paid at a rate of $25 per half day and $50 per full day, effective Oct. 17, 2022 – May 26, 2023.
4. Oran Adams, to drive a mid-day route after the normal morning route, to be paid at a rate of $25 per half day, effective Oct. 17, 2022 – May 26, 2023.
5. Alicia Lett, to provide virtual EL support for the 2022-2023 school year, to be paid $2,500, effective Oct. 19, 2022 – May 26, 2023.
6. Julia Nelson, to provide virtual EL support for the 2022-2023 school year, to be paid $2,500, effective Oct. 19, 2022 – May 26, 2023.
Independent Contracts
1. Kelsey Cook, independent contract to provide services for choreography cleaning and consulting for Albertville Middle School Vocalpoint, to be paid and not to exceed $350 by AMS Vocalpoint, effective Nov. 1, 2022 – Nov. 30, 2022.
2. Larry Davis, independent contract to provide services with AHS Show Choir as an accompanist, to be paid and not to exceed $2,000 from AHS choir funds, effective Nov. 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023.
3. Donald Walker, independent contract to provide services to paint murals in the AKPK Pre-K building to enhance the learning environment, to be paid and not to exceed $20,000 by AKPK, effective Oct. 19, 2022 – Sept. 30, 2023.
4. John Mastin, John Hicks and Seth Alexander Mastin were approved to provide services as a clock operator for Albertville High School and Albertville Middle School basketball, to be paid $30 per game and not to exceed $1,800 from the AHS Tip-Off Club, effective Oct. 19, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023.
5. Matthew Filteau was approved to provide services as backup clock operator, to be paid $30 per game and not to exceed $500 from the AHS Tip-Off Club, effective Nov. 1, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023.
5. Lindsey Brown and Rory Colvin were approved to provide services as concession workers, to be paid at an hourly rate of $15 and not to exceed $2,500 from the AHS Tip-Off Booster funds, effective Oct. 19, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.