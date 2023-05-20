The Marshall County Manufacturers Association is pleased to award scholarships this year to individuals pursuing a technical degree, certificate, or continuing education. Applicants were required to enroll in a technical skills training program that could qualify them to be employed or advance in a manufacturing and/or industrial support career in Marshall County. High school seniors, adults students enrolled at Snead State Community College or Marshall Technical School, and employees of an MCMA company were eligible to apply for scholarships.
This year’s recipients were awarded $2000 each to apply towards furthering their education.
Noah Smith, Douglas High School, Aerospace Engineering.
Jacob Jolley, Boaz High School, Welding & Automotive Technology.
Matthew Morrison, Dixie Grinders, Welding.
Caleb Perkins, Arab High School, Precision Machining.
Case Couch, Arab High School, Precision Machining.
Lucas McWhorter, Arab High School, Precision Machining.
Russell Daily, Arab High School, Welding.
Braedan Iusi, Atrion Medical Products, Engineering.
The Marshall County Manufacturers Association (MCMA) is an advocacy group comprised of business leaders from area industries. With more than 60 industry partners, the MCMA provides a unified voice on legislation that affects the business environment of Marshall County and represents the interests of industries located within the county. Please contact Larry Brock to learn more and join the MCMA. Larrybrock@marshallteam.org, 256-582-5100.
