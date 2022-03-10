Chad Hallcox has seen how devastating dialysis can be for a person.
He’s battled declining kidney function for years and is now blessed to be able to choose a donor to give him a kidney for transplant.
A benefit kidney transplant fundraising dinner and auction will be March 12 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Baltimore Avenue Church of God, 606 Baltimore Ave., in Albertville.
All donations and proceeds will go to Pastor Hallcox and his family as they prepare for the transplant at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
“I’m overwhelmed, to say the least,” Hallcox said.
He said up to 10 or more friends and family members stepped up to be tested to see if they are a transplant match. Four have been identified and are now undergoing further testing to ensure the transplant is as exact a match as possible.
Hallcox has served as the lead pastor for the Trinity Tabernacle church of God in Albertville for the past two years. He and his wife, Brandi, and their daughters, Jericho and Charlie, have been members of the church for three years.
“I’m not on dialysis yet,” he said of his health. We are trying to be preemptive about this. My mom was on dialysis before she did. My uncle had a kidney transplant a few years ago and was on dialysis before that. I have seen what a toll it takes on a person.”
Hallcox said a history of uncontrolled blood pressure and diabetes took a toll on his body. Added to that a severe bout of COVID-19 and pneumonia caused his kidney function to go down.
“When your kidneys go bad and if you don’t get miracle, they don’t improve and they don’t grow back,” Hallcox said.
“Right now, I have days where even just driving down the street is too much. I’ve had to give most of the driving duties to my wife. There are other days I can do all my normal activities.
“The biggest effect of this on me is the extreme fatigue.”
The fundraising event will feature spaghetti, salad and dessert for $10 per plate. To-go plates and auction bid sheets will be provided.
Some auction items include weekend getaways at Pigeon Forge, local store and restaurant gift certificates, Scentsy and Paparazzi jewelry and much more.
“Brandi is my niece and Chad was raised in our church,” said event volunteer Ealaine Dodd.
“Every cent we raise or have donated will go directly to Chad and Brandi to help meet their needs.
There is still time to give an auction item to the event. Simply call Dodd at 256-506-6470 or message her on Facebook.
Monetary donations may be sent to Dodd at 1422 Brasher’s Chapel Road, Albertville, AL 35951. Please make checks out to Chad and/or Brandi Hallcox.
“We have know they need help and this is one way we can do something for them,” Dodd said.
