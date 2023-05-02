An Albertville woman will spend the next 20 years in prison for the death of a Douglas woman in 2021.
Leslie Sims, 41, of Albertville, entered a blind guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter in February. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday, according to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray.
A blind plea means no agreement as to whether her sentence will be set to a statutory scheme or voluntary sentencing guidelines, she said.
Sims was arrested and charged with intentional murder in November 2021 after Jana Miller Chatman’s body was found lying in a ditch next to a crashed vehicle on Dixie Dale Road November 5. Investigators found several bullet shell casings at the scene. Chatman was 32 years old at the time of her death.
During the investigation following Chatman’s death, Sims confessed to the killing.
Sims was taken to the Albertville City Jail before being transferred to the Marshall County Jail in January 2022. She was charged with murder and drug trafficking. Bond was placed at $1.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.