The cosmetology department at Marshall Tech held a fashion show March 12 at Claysville gym featuring 55 models sporting looks for cultures around the world.
Winners included: Emma Black, Guntersville, Viking - first place Luna Award and Wildcard Award; Ximena Ayala, Douglas, Scottish Highlander - Art Award, Future Salon Professional Award, Designer of the Year Award and overall second place winner; Monserad Cortes, Douglas, Egyptian - second place Dragon Award; Darleene Cortes, Douglas, Aztec - second place Sprout Award; America Benitez, Douglas, Scottish Highlander- first place Sprout Award; Jennifer Cortes, Douglas, Egyptian - 1st place Dragon Award; Lesli Perez, Douglas,- Gypsies - overall first place winner; Sheyla Perez; Douglas, Aztec - Grand Master winner; Hannah Chamness, Guntersville, Gypsy - second place Luna Award; and Hayley Compton, Douglas, Viking - overall third place winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.