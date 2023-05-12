Boaz High School turned to one of its own to lead the varsity basketball program.
The Boaz Board of Education approved Cameron Whitt, a 2015 BHS graduate, as the Pirates’ new head coach during its Tuesday, May 9 board meeting.
Whitt succeeds Cale Black, who resigned after four seasons to become varsity boys head coach at Plainview. It’s Black’s second tenure as the Bears’ head coach. His first stint in Rainsville was from 2002-04.
Whitt lettered in football and basketball during his Pirate career. After graduation, he attended Jacksonville State and earned a degree in elementary education.
Throughout his time at JSU, he coached multiple Boaz youth travel basketball teams. He also spent one year as the assistant varsity/freshman boys coach at BHS while completing his student teaching.
Whitt returns to Boaz from Plainview High School, where he has served as a math teacher and as assistant boys basketball coach.
While at Plainview, he has been a part of six DeKalb County championships (four junior high and two varsity), three straight Sand Mountain Tournament championships, one Elite Eight appearance and back-to-back Class 3A State Tournament championships in 2022 and 2023.
Whitt is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sports management at JSU. He is married to fellow Boaz graduate, Caitlin Morgan Whitt, and they are expecting their first child, daughter Rayan Claire, in June. The couple lives in Boaz.
